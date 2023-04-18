"Strong Chemical Odor" Turns Out To Be Run-Over Skunk - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A concerned citizen called police to respond to the 5200 block of Tallant Road for a strong chemical odor in the area. The source of the odor was located and determined to be a skunk that had been hit by a car.

Officers responded to a mental health crisis in the 4600 block of University Drive.

A Hamilton County School Resource Deputy was approached by a student who had received a concerning message from their parent. The deputy requested that Collegedale officers check the parent’s Hills Parc residence to ensure that the parent was okay. After checking with the apartment complex’s management, officers were advised that no one by the parent’s name lived at Hills Parc.

Police stood by while a citizen met another individual at Walmart to sell items from Facebook.

An individual noticed damage to the rear bumper of their vehicle and believed that it had occurred during a trip to Walmart two days prior. A property damage report was completed.

Woodlee Appliance reported that approximately $68,359 worth of merchandise had been stolen from their shop.

A citizen in the 3800 block of Prospect Church Road called police to ask questions about fiber optic lines being placed along the side of the road.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the administration building at Southern Adventist University. The area was checked but no emergency was found.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a warrant for theft.

Walmart reported that an individual had attempted to walk out of Walmart with a 43-inch TV.

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

An officer made contact with a motorist in the 4900 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road who was lost and needing directions to the Hamilton County Jail. The officer helped them find where they were going.

A business alarm was activated in the 9000 block of Jetrail Drive. An unlocked door was located and the building checked but nothing out of the ordinary was found. The building was re-secured.