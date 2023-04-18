Latest Headlines

"Strong Chemical Odor" Turns Out To Be Run-Over Skunk - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Tuesday, April 18, 2023

A concerned citizen called police to respond to the 5200 block of Tallant Road for a strong chemical odor in the area. The source of the odor was located and determined to be a skunk that had been hit by a car.

Officers responded to a mental health crisis in the 4600 block of University Drive.

A Hamilton County School Resource Deputy was approached by a student who had received a concerning message from their parent. The deputy requested that Collegedale officers check the parent’s Hills Parc residence to ensure that the parent was okay. After checking with the apartment complex’s management, officers were advised that no one by the parent’s name lived at Hills Parc.

Police stood by while a citizen met another individual at Walmart to sell items from Facebook.

An individual noticed damage to the rear bumper of their vehicle and believed that it had occurred during a trip to Walmart two days prior. A property damage report was completed.

Woodlee Appliance reported that approximately $68,359 worth of merchandise had been stolen from their shop.

A citizen in the 3800 block of Prospect Church Road called police to ask questions about fiber optic lines being placed along the side of the road.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the administration building at Southern Adventist University. The area was checked but no emergency was found.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a warrant for theft.

Walmart reported that an individual had attempted to walk out of Walmart with a 43-inch TV.

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

An officer made contact with a motorist in the 4900 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road who was lost and needing directions to the Hamilton County Jail. The officer helped them find where they were going.

A business alarm was activated in the 9000 block of Jetrail Drive. An unlocked door was located and the building checked but nothing out of the ordinary was found. The building was re-secured.

Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2023
Local Student Bennett George Qualifies For Olympics
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/18/2023
"Strong Chemical Odor" Turns Out To Be Run-Over Skunk - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Locks Disruptive Son Out Of The House; Shoe Thief Caught And Shoes Are Returned
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2023
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ROUND UP: Monday, April 17
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/17/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/18/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

"Strong Chemical Odor" Turns Out To Be Run-Over Skunk - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/18/2023

A concerned citizen called police to respond to the 5200 block of Tallant Road for a strong chemical odor in the area. The source of the odor was located and determined to be a skunk that had ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Locks Disruptive Son Out Of The House; Shoe Thief Caught And Shoes Are Returned
  • 4/18/2023

A woman on Kirby Avenue told police her son was at her residence causing a disorder and she wanted him gone. Police spoke with the son who said he and his mother were in a verbal argument and ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/18/2023
Governor Lee Signs Transportation Modernization Act Into Law
Governor Lee Signs Transportation Modernization Act Into Law
  • 4/17/2023
Nashville Metro Council Will Not Be Downsized To 20 Voting Members Until 2027
  • 4/17/2023
County School Officials Respond On Concerns About Substitute Teacher
  • 4/17/2023
Josephus Reed Arrested On Charges Of Impersonation And Aggravated Assault
  • 4/17/2023
Opinion
Our Schools' "Welcoming And Inclusive" Indoctrination
  • 4/17/2023
More Input Needed On Faulty New County STVR Regulations
  • 4/16/2023
Joe Reed Makes Our Streets Safer
  • 4/18/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review For Week Ending April 14
  • 4/15/2023
Calming Rooms Don't Teach Real Life - And Response
  • 4/14/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Are Braves Headed For 2nd World Series In 3 Years?
  • 4/17/2023
Back-To-Back NCAA Sweet 16s Earn Kellie Harper Contract Extension
  • 4/17/2023
CFC Dominant In 5-0 Win Over San Diego
CFC Dominant In 5-0 Win Over San Diego
  • 4/17/2023
UTC Women In 8th Place After 36 Holes In SoCon Championships
  • 4/17/2023
Ashley Rogers Chosen 3rd In Women's Professional Fastpitch Draft
Ashley Rogers Chosen 3rd In Women's Professional Fastpitch Draft
  • 4/17/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Attending Father Patrick Ryan Film Premiere
  • 4/18/2023
Life With Ferris: Amazing Hummingbirds
Life With Ferris: Amazing Hummingbirds
  • 4/17/2023
First-Centenary UMC Auction Of John McLean Paintings To Aid Camp Lookout
First-Centenary UMC Auction Of John McLean Paintings To Aid Camp Lookout
  • 4/16/2023
Sheriff Austin Garrett Deputizes Federal Agents With HSI
Sheriff Austin Garrett Deputizes Federal Agents With HSI
  • 4/18/2023
“They Suffer So Acutely:” Hospitals of Chattanooga During The Civil War Program Is April 29
  • 4/17/2023
Entertainment
Lee University Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 23
Lee University Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 23
  • 4/14/2023
Lee School Of Music To Present Masterworks Concert
Lee School Of Music To Present Masterworks Concert
  • 4/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Thank You!
Best Of Grizzard - Thank You!
  • 4/18/2023
Lee Faculty Brass Quintet To Perform, Host Masterclass Saturday
Lee Faculty Brass Quintet To Perform, Host Masterclass Saturday
  • 4/17/2023
Lee Campus Choir Sings At Arlington National Cemetery
  • 4/14/2023
Opinion
Our Schools' "Welcoming And Inclusive" Indoctrination
  • 4/17/2023
More Input Needed On Faulty New County STVR Regulations
  • 4/16/2023
Joe Reed Makes Our Streets Safer
  • 4/18/2023
Dining
Hixson High Band To Perform At New Coffee Shop As Thank You For Donation
  • 4/17/2023
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Alishia At City Cafe, Lee Highway, Is The Best
  • 4/12/2023
Business
Rossville Boulevard Cleanup Set Saturday
Rossville Boulevard Cleanup Set Saturday
  • 4/17/2023
Sequoyah Unit 2 Completes Scheduled Refueling, Maintenance Outage
  • 4/17/2023
Gas Prices Rise 1.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 4/17/2023
Real Estate
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Area Announces Women Build Breakfast On May 13
  • 4/17/2023
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise Offering 2 Financial Fitness Workouts During Money School On Saturday
  • 4/17/2023
CIVIQ Speaker Series Continues May 4 With Focus On "Economics Of Placemaking," Featuring James Lima
CIVIQ Speaker Series Continues May 4 With Focus On "Economics Of Placemaking," Featuring James Lima
  • 4/17/2023
Student Scene
Family Engagement In Special Education To Host Transition Fair On April 27
  • 4/18/2023
Bryan College Holds Ribbon Cutting For Clara Ward School Of Nursing
Bryan College Holds Ribbon Cutting For Clara Ward School Of Nursing
  • 4/17/2023
GNTC Holds Student Honors Reception To Celebrate Student Success
GNTC Holds Student Honors Reception To Celebrate Student Success
  • 4/17/2023
Living Well
Bryan College Holds Official Open House And Ribbon Cutting For The Clara Ward School Of Nursing
Bryan College Holds Official Open House And Ribbon Cutting For The Clara Ward School Of Nursing
  • 4/15/2023
Donate Life Flag Raising Events Honor Erlanger’s 39 Organ Donors In 2022
  • 4/14/2023
16 Life Care Facilities Named Best Nursing Home By Newsweek
  • 4/13/2023
Memories
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
New Statewide Cemetery Data Now Available
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
Groundbreaking Held For Lynnbrook Park
Groundbreaking Held For Lynnbrook Park
  • 4/17/2023
Dalton School Celebrates Environmental Restoration With Earth Day Jamboree
  • 4/18/2023
Injunction Granted Against EPA On Waters Of The U.S. Issue
  • 4/14/2023
Travel
Unclaimed Baggage Announces Grand Opening Of The Unclaimed Baggage Museum
  • 4/12/2023
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
  • 4/12/2023
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lands At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater On May 4
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lands At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater On May 4
  • 4/12/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: When The Chips Are Down, Who Do You Trust?
Bob Tamasy: When The Chips Are Down, Who Do You Trust?
  • 4/17/2023
New United Methodist Ministers Named
  • 4/16/2023
Quarterly Prayer Breakfast To Be Held At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
  • 4/14/2023
Obituaries
Eugene Alan Johnson
Eugene Alan Johnson
  • 4/17/2023
Robert "Bob" Earl Nash
Robert "Bob" Earl Nash
  • 4/17/2023
Shirley Ann Scroggins
  • 4/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Doty, Stuart (Tunnel Hill)
Doty, Stuart (Tunnel Hill)
  • 4/17/2023
Perez-Lucas, Isabla (Dalton)
  • 4/16/2023
Cline, Ed (Dalton)
  • 4/16/2023