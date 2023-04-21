Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Uber Driver And Passenger Have Dispute; Woman On Do Not Rent List Banned From Motel 6

  • Friday, April 21, 2023

A woman on Chestnut Street told police she worked for Uber and her customer had gotten uncooperative so she ended the ride. The woman then asked the customer to get out, who refused. Officers identified the customer and had her exit the vehicle. The customer said the driver made racist comments and that was what started the disorder. An officer offered the customer a ride home to resolve the dispute and she agreed. The officer transported the customer without issue.

* * *

A woman on Dugdale Street told police her mother keeps harassing her by texting and calling her. She wanted it documented so she can attempt to get a no contact order.

* * *

A man at 1500 Hixson Pike told police he was going south on Hixson Pike when a vehicle came into his lane, contacting his driver side mirror. The man didn’t want an accident report. The other vehicle fled the scene.

* * *

An officer responded to Frost Street for a tree that had fallen. A large tree had fallen on top of a Chevy Impala and a Volkswagen Jetta, causing damage to both vehicles. The tree also landed on wires in front of the residence. EPB and Chattanooga Public Works were contacted. A-1 barricades were also contacted to block the roadway as the tree was partially blocking the street.

* * *

An employee of Mapco at 7701 Lee Hwy. told police a man was causing issues by bothering customers and asking them for money because he ran out of gas. The employee wanted him trespassed. An officer told the man he was trespassed and pushed his car into the Waffle House parking lot so he could be off Mapco property.

* * *

A Speedway employee at 3952 Brainerd Road told police a man was causing a disorder in the store and she wanted him to leave and to be trespassed. Police trespassed the man from the Speedway. Police later returned to assist the man because his tire was flat. He left without any further incident.

* * *

An officer saw a known man pumping gas for a white Mercedes at the gas station at 3410 Brainerd Road. The tag information displayed was not registered for the vehicle and the tint was extremely dark. The officer waited nearby for the vehicle to leave the gas station, and was unable to see if the man was the sole occupant of the vehicle or if he entered the driver seat. As the officer was positioning to make a traffic stop, the officer noticed the vehicle start traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer tried to close the distance to conduct the traffic stop, but the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed without regard to public safety.

* * *

While driving through the Bargain Hunt parking lot at 5230 Highway 153, police noticed a blue Lexus RX300 parked in the corner of the lot with no tag on it. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officers saw a white female sleeping in the driver's seat. She told police she is currently homeless, and keeps the car parked in the lot and comes to sleep there at night. She provided valid identifying information, and upon running both her information, she showed no warrants. The woman said she had not registered the car in her name, which is why she didn’t have a tag on it. Because no businesses in the area were complaining about the vehicle and the woman said she doesn’t drive the car and leaves it parked, the officers allowed the woman to go back to her vehicle to sleep for the night.

* * *

Police were called to a dispute between two men on 3rd Avenue. One man said he lives in a trailer behind his brother’s house and his brother kicked him out and won't let him get his things. The owner of the house said he would allow his brother to come back in the morning when it was light outside. The man said he would come back in the morning.

* * *

A woman told police she had booked a room at Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Hwy, but staff wouldn’t let her occupy the room because she was on the Do Not Rent list. Staff issued a refund to the woman’s credit card. The owner showed police the refund receipt. At the request of the owner, police told the woman she was trespassed from that Motel 6. The woman requested police give her a ride, and police did.

