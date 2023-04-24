Knoxville Architectural Firm To Help Restore Cherokee Hotel For Cleveland City Hall

An architectural firm from Knoxville has been selected to help convert the historic Cherokee Hotel to a new City Hall for Cleveland, Tn.

McCarty Holsaple McCarty (MHM) was chosen from 16 applicants.

It is expected that construction will begin next spring.

Officials said certain areas of the building will be demolished now, including plaster ceilings with water damage, electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems and false ceilings.

Historic features will be retained.

An ornament on the building including a 'C' for Cherokee will be incorporated into a new Cleveland City Hall logo.

Officials said a copy of the invitation to the grand opening of the hotel in 1928 has been found.

It was discovered that front sections of the property, including a dining area, were not built until around 1933.

John Thurman of MHM said, "It's a concrete building - very sturdy." He said the lobby will be a centerpiece, though its original staircase had been removed.

He said, "It's a really exciting project for us and our team. It's fun to bring these old buildings back."

Mr. Thurman said MHM is involved in several similar projects involving historic buildings in Knoxville.