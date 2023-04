Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, JENNIFER JOY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/14/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) ATCHLEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 06/25/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BROGDEN, KELLY FRANCES

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CARTER, TEANDRA DEANNA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CHAUDHARI, RANCHHODBHAI

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 06/01/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE DAVIS, ROBERT ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 75

Date of Birth: 02/11/1947

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUMAS, KASSEY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FARMER, PAIGE ERIN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/18/1983

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, KENNETH GERALD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST) HILL, LARRY TRUMAN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/06/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE, CHERO HOLLAND, ERIC CHARLIE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/24/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JACKSON, BRUCE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/08/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT JOHNSON, DASIAH DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/19/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

FACILITATION TO COMMIT FIRST DEGREE MURDER JOHNSON, MALCOLM JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/27/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST) KING, AUSTIN CHASE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/01/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LINDGREN, BRENDEN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/02/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCCORD, PAMELA ANNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 05/17/1971

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCLEMORE, ERIC LEQUAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/18/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MILLING, TREVOR LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/21/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY SANSON, MADISON LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/14/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/27/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) SEVERS, DAVID ISAAC

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/14/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SMITH, IAN A

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/18/1999

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF TUCKER, THOMAS ELLIS

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/20/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE, CATOO VALENTINO, JOSEPH DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/22/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) WILLIAMS, KEVIN LADELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/17/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WRIGHT, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/17/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2023

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT TO RHEA COUNTY