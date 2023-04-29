3 Volkswagen Employees Hit By Car; 1 Killed, 1 With Critical Injuries; 3rd Hurt

Three Volkswagen employees were struck by a car early Saturday morning, killing one of the workers, causing critical injuries to a second and injuring the third.

VW officials said, "A tragic road incident occurred today at Volkswagen Chattanooga, resulting in an employee fatality and two injured employees. Our heartfelt condolences are with the employees, their families and everyone impacted by this tragedy.

"All production at the plant today has been canceled.We continue to work closely with local law enforcement as they investigate the incident, and refer additional questions to them."

Chattanooga Police were called about multiple pedestrians struck by a car. Police located three people with varying injuries.

Police said, "One person was found deceased at the scene; a second suffered life threatening injuries and the third had non-life threatening injuries."

Police were told the driver of the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the pedestrians. This incident happened on a walkway near the Volkswagen plant and all involved are Volkswagen employees.

The investigation into the incident is on-going.

VW officials said, "The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating an incident which occurred on the interior road behind our plant this morning. This is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public or other workers. All production for today has been canceled."