3 Volkswagen Employees Hit By Car; 1 Killed, 1 With Critical Injuries; 3rd Hurt

  Saturday, April 29, 2023
Three Volkswagen employees were struck by a car early Saturday morning, killing one of the workers, causing critical injuries to a second and injuring the third.
 
VW officials said, "A tragic road incident occurred today at Volkswagen Chattanooga, resulting in an employee fatality and two injured employees. Our heartfelt condolences are with the employees, their families and everyone impacted by this tragedy.
 
"All production at the plant today has been canceled.
We continue to work closely with local law enforcement as they investigate the incident, and refer additional questions to them."
Chattanooga Police were called about multiple pedestrians struck by a car. Police located three people with varying injuries.
Police said, "One person was found deceased at the scene; a second suffered life threatening injuries and the third had non-life threatening injuries."
Police were told the driver of the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the pedestrians. This incident happened on a walkway near the Volkswagen plant and all involved are Volkswagen employees.
The investigation into the incident is on-going.
VW officials said, "The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating an incident which occurred on the interior road behind our plant this morning. This is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public or other workers. All production for today has been canceled."
Police and emergency personnel responded at 5:39 a.m. to a pedestrian struck call.
Dan Fleser: Cleveland's Cam Sewell Closes Out Vols 12-8 Comeback Win
Baylor Sweeps Distance Races At Vol Classic
Fewer Cases Going To Grand Jury As DA Wamp Seeks To Focus On Most Serious Cases
It's Time To Legalize Drugs
Jerry Summers: Gig City Speed Trap
Dan Fleser: Cleveland's Cam Sewell Closes Out Vols 12-8 Comeback Win
General Duke Z. Richardson To Be Chief Reviewing Officer For Armed Forces Day Parade
Jerry Summers: Day Of Infamy
A Space To Use Your Voice: Podcasting Lab Opens In May
Catoosa County To Host Pet Rabies & Registration Clinic
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Young Artists Collaborative Concert Schubert Mass In G Is Sunday
Best Of Grizzard - PETA vs Pig Valves
It's Time To Legalize Drugs
Tennessee American Water Provides Water Bottle Filling Stations To 9 Hamilton County Schools
Steven Sharpe: Homeownership And Building Wealth
CSCC Announces HVAC Bootcamp Graduation
Lee University Announces 2023 Rymer Winners
Volunteers In Medicine Chattanooga Charitable Clinic Celebrates 18 Years
Community Options Direct Support Professional Honored By National Organization
Governor Lee Signs Forever Homes Act Into Law
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
TDEC, Nature Conservancy Open Dry Creek Falls Trail
White Oak Mountain Ranger: April Is New Green
Bob Tamasy: 3 More Words That Make The World Go Round
Holston United Methodists Finalize Departure Of 264 Congregations, Including Several Locally
Albert Carroll "A.C." Thomas
Frances Jordan
Christopher "Chris" Cody Johnson
McCrary, Dwight L. (Whitwell)
Voyles, Avery Scott (Dalton)
Reed, Ricky S. (Dalton)
