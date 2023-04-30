Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Bothering Apartment Manager Just Trying To Help With Trash; Man Swipes $3,100 Gold Necklace From Pawn Shop

  • Sunday, April 30, 2023

Police received reports of a white male who was harassing the manager of Douglas Heights while she was working. The manager said she just wanted the man to move along. Police spoke to the man, who said that he was just trying to help her with the garbage. He agreed to go to his apartment (same location) and leave the manager alone.

* * *

A woman on Lake Lane told police that over a period of three months, someone used her information to open an account with AT&T. She said the person then charged approximately $150 to the account.

* * *

An employee of University Motors, 5725 Lee Hwy., reported that there had been an accident in front of the business. During the recovery of the vehicle, American Recovery lost control of the wrecked vehicle, which then crashed on University Motor's fencing, causing $1,500 of damage.

* * *
A woman told police she was staying at the Residence Inn, 2340 Center St., overnight. She said sometime during the night, someone entered her unlocked 2009 Kia Vorrego and stole her wallet and iPad. Inside of her wallet were her IID cards and credit/debit cards. There is no suspect information available.

* * *

While on patrol, police observed a silver Chrysler 300 displaying an expired Tennessee license plate traveling south on Tunnel Boulevard. Police initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the vehicle and its operator. Upon contact with the passenger side of the vehicle, police observed a firearm in an opened backpack in the passenger floorboard. The officer was provided consent to secure the firearm and operator identification was conducted. The firearm was a wrapped Canik 9mm pistol and the operator was identified. Investigation utilizing county court dispositions, Tennessee Crime Portal and Watson found the man was not a prohibited possessor of the firearm. The firearm was returned and he was provided a warning for the expired license plate.

* * *

The business manager at a store at 1110 Market St. told police a possible known suspect entered the store at approximately 1:15 p.m. and grabbed six crochet tank top shirts valued at $148 each. The man possessed and concealed these items, passing all points of sale without offering payment. The manager gave police the name of the possible suspect. He was allegedly wearing a brown leather jacket with black pants. There was no video footage nor any further information regarding the suspect.

* * *

An anonymous caller on Ashton Street left found property for an officer. The officer located a Nike backpack with notebooks and an HP laptop. The only identification found in the bag was the name Kayden Phillips on a piece of paper. Items taken to property for safekeeping.

* * *

A woman on Elaine Trail told police that two checks she had mailed were forged and deposited. Check #1563 was forged to $547.26 and cashed through Walmart. Check #1564 was forged to $145.24 and written to a Mark Ingles. There is no suspect information.

* * *

Police observed a red Hyundai Accent parked at the very back of the parking lot of 200 E. 37th St. (abandoned school building). The vehicle was located without a tag and the inside was stripped. The vehicle had been reported stolen by Rossville PD. RPD was notified by Dispatch and told to have the vehicle removed from NCIC, but that the tag would need to be entered as stolen. The vehicle was towed by United Wrecker. The owner (Enterprise Rental) was also notified. An empty pill bottle belonging to a woman was located empty inside of the vehicle. It is unclear if this woman was the renter of the vehicle.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at the EZPAWN, 5712 Lee Hwy. Police spoke with store staff, who said a black male came in to the store and asked to see a gold necklace valued at $3,100. After picking up the necklace, the man balled it up in his hand and walked out the door without paying for or discarding the item. The man was then seen getting into a black sedan and traveling north on Lee Highway. Police checked the tag of the vehicle and it came back to a woman who was not observed to be in the vehicle with the man. It is unknown at this time who or where the suspect is, or where he went.

