Van, 500 Blank Checks Stolen From East Ridge Presbyterian Church

East Ridge Police said a van and a large number of blank checks were taken from East Ridge Presbyterian Church within the past couple of days.

Police said, "Evidence has indicated that the unidentified suspect(s) had forced entry through an office window. Items stolen from the church included an estimated 500 blank checks bearing the church's account information.

"Suspect(s) had then subsequently stolen the church van bearing information pertaining to East Ridge Presbyterian. The stolen van is a white 2009 Ford Econoline bearing Tennessee registration of #BFN-5919.

"ERPD is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) and finding the church's stolen van. Please contact the East Ridge Police Department should anyone be able to provide information which could potentially help solve this case."