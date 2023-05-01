7-Story Embassy Suites Planned Downtown In $54 Million Project

A seven-story Embassy Suites hotel is planned downtown in a $54 million project, Mitch Patel of Vision Hospitality announced Monday morning.

It will be located at Fourth and Broad across from the recently opened Steam Logistics headquarters in the old John Ross Building.

The hotel, featuring 184 suites, will be on the same lot as the downtown movie theatre.

Mr. Patel said it will have 5,000 square feet of retail space, including a restaurant.

Similar to his Edwin Hotel, it will have a rooftop bar.

The hotel will also feature an indoor swimming pool with a splash pad and 5,000 square feet of meeting space.

It is set to open in 2025.

The hotel was designed by BCA Studios. The builder will be Humphreys Construction. Pinnacle Bank is providing financing.

Vision Hospitality was recently named Hilton's Developer of the Year for North America.

Emily Mack of River City Company said the hotel has been in the works for five years since River City sought requests for qualifications in May 2018.

She said the project "is turning a parking lot into a place."

Charles Wood of the Chamber of Commerce called it "a huge thing for Chattanooga."