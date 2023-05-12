Police Blotter: Drunk Husband Hides From Police In Tiny Closet; Man Thinks He’s Surrounded By Hidden Cameras

An anonymous caller told police they received concerning text messages of a man and woman on Clear Brook Court. Police arrived and spoke with the wife. She said nothing was going on, however her husband was very intoxicated. Police spoke with the husband, who was hiding in a tiny closet in the bathroom. The man was clearly very intoxicated and speaking nonsense. The man didn’t live there and police asked if his wife if he needed to be removed. She said no, because he would have nowhere to go. Neither had any signs that a physical altercation occurred.

A woman was traveling west on McCallie Avenue when she heard a loud nose. She later discovered her right side mirror was gone. She was unable to determine how the mirror was damaged.

Police were called to 4900 Rossville Boulevard where an anonymous caller said there was a black female walking in and out of traffic and yelling at cars. Police found the woman and she said she was walking home. She was checked for warrants.

Police received a call about a man with a machete who was involved in a disorder near the homeless camp behind 490 Greenway View Dr. Police searched the area but were unable to locate anyone needing assistance.

Police were called to Arby’s at 5420 Brainerd Road where there was a disorder and a customer was asking for a manager. The customer told an officer he was just upset that he got a cold and hard sandwich. He just wanted to speak to a manager about the issue. The officer talked to the employee who placed the call to police and she said she didn't know what was happening with the customer and that he seemed very angry and aggressive. She called police because of the way he was acting. They were able to figure out a resolution.

A man on Carriage Parc Drive told police he was at the basketball courts and walked away from his vehicle for five minutes. When he came back, he noticed his wallet was looked through and multiple cards were taken out. He remembers seeing two black males walking in right after he was walking back to his vehicle. They got into a burgundy Honda Accord. The man believes they both play for a certain basketball team but doesn’t know who they are. The man believes they live in the apartment complex. He does want to press charges if the suspects are located.

An officer attempted a traffic stop on a gray Mazda sedan. The officer said one of the occupants was a younger black male, wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts. The vehicle started traveling at a high rate of speed from the Speedway gas station shortly after the officer arrived. The vehicle was traveling over 80 MPH on Belvoir Avenue toward I-24. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle was still traveling at a high rate of speed and was last seen entering I-24 eastbound. The vehicle turned off all lights after entering I-24 eastbound.

Alan Gold's security at 1100 McCallie Ave. notified officers that a woman who has been trespassed left her driver's license at the establishment. They said she handed her driver's license over and they informed her she could not enter. They said she then left immediately and left her driver's license in the process. The officer placed the driver's license in CPD Property.

A woman on Lee Highway told police she got into a verbal disorder with her friend. The woman said she was upset due to miscommunications between them. She said she and her friend argued and then her friend became physical with her. The woman also said that during the altercation, her friend broke her dashboard (which was later reattached by police). When the officer spoke with her friend, she said that the woman pushed her first. The friend claimed she had injuries but denied EMS. Both had conflicting statements and said they didn’t want to press charges. The woman left to avoid further altercations. Both women denied EMS.

Police were called to check the area at 6925 Lee Hwy. on a shirtless black male who was yelling at passing cars and people. Upon arrival, police found the man some time later. He was identified and said he was a transient and made comments about being filmed for a movie. He said he was being followed by a drone and hidden cameras were all around him recording him. The man rambled about multiple things. He asked police for a ride to a cheap hotel. An officer transported him to 7024 McCutcheon Road where he walked into Super 8.