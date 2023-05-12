Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Drunk Husband Hides From Police In Tiny Closet; Man Thinks He’s Surrounded By Hidden Cameras

  • Friday, May 12, 2023

An anonymous caller told police they received concerning text messages of a man and woman on Clear Brook Court. Police arrived and spoke with the wife. She said nothing was going on, however her husband was very intoxicated. Police spoke with the husband, who was hiding in a tiny closet in the bathroom. The man was clearly very intoxicated and speaking nonsense. The man didn’t live there and police asked if his wife if he needed to be removed. She said no, because he would have nowhere to go. Neither had any signs that a physical altercation occurred.

* * *

A woman was traveling west on McCallie Avenue when she heard a loud nose. She later discovered her right side mirror was gone. She was unable to determine how the mirror was damaged.

* * *

Police were called to 4900 Rossville Boulevard where an anonymous caller said there was a black female walking in and out of traffic and yelling at cars. Police found the woman and she said she was walking home. She was checked for warrants.

* * *

Police received a call about a man with a machete who was involved in a disorder near the homeless camp behind 490 Greenway View Dr. Police searched the area but were unable to locate anyone needing assistance.

* * *

Police were called to Arby’s at 5420 Brainerd Road where there was a disorder and a customer was asking for a manager. The customer told an officer he was just upset that he got a cold and hard sandwich. He just wanted to speak to a manager about the issue. The officer talked to the employee who placed the call to police and she said she didn't know what was happening with the customer and that he seemed very angry and aggressive. She called police because of the way he was acting. They were able to figure out a resolution.

* * *

A man on Carriage Parc Drive told police he was at the basketball courts and walked away from his vehicle for five minutes. When he came back, he noticed his wallet was looked through and multiple cards were taken out. He remembers seeing two black males walking in right after he was walking back to his vehicle. They got into a burgundy Honda Accord. The man believes they both play for a certain basketball team but doesn’t know who they are. The man believes they live in the apartment complex. He does want to press charges if the suspects are located.

* * *

An officer attempted a traffic stop on a gray Mazda sedan. The officer said one of the occupants was a younger black male, wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts. The vehicle started traveling at a high rate of speed from the Speedway gas station shortly after the officer arrived. The vehicle was traveling over 80 MPH on Belvoir Avenue toward I-24. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle was still traveling at a high rate of speed and was last seen entering I-24 eastbound. The vehicle turned off all lights after entering I-24 eastbound.

* * *

Alan Gold's security at 1100 McCallie Ave. notified officers that a woman who has been trespassed left her driver's license at the establishment. They said she handed her driver's license over and they informed her she could not enter. They said she then left immediately and left her driver's license in the process. The officer placed the driver's license in CPD Property.

* * *

A woman on Lee Highway told police she got into a verbal disorder with her friend. The woman said she was upset due to miscommunications between them. She said she and her friend argued and then her friend became physical with her. The woman also said that during the altercation, her friend broke her dashboard (which was later reattached by police). When the officer spoke with her friend, she said that the woman pushed her first. The friend claimed she had injuries but denied EMS. Both had conflicting statements and said they didn’t want to press charges. The woman left to avoid further altercations. Both women denied EMS.

* * *

Police were called to check the area at 6925 Lee Hwy. on a shirtless black male who was yelling at passing cars and people. Upon arrival, police found the man some time later. He was identified and said he was a transient and made comments about being filmed for a movie. He said he was being followed by a drone and hidden cameras were all around him recording him. The man rambled about multiple things. He asked police for a ride to a cheap hotel. An officer transported him to 7024 McCutcheon Road where he walked into Super 8.

Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/12/2023
Dog's Paw Gets Stuck In Treadmill - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 5/12/2023
Man Shot In Chattanooga During Altercation Early Friday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 5/12/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/12/2023
Chattanooga Softball Ends Season In SoCon Consolation Loss
  • Sports
  • 5/12/2023
Police Blotter: Drunk Husband Hides From Police In Tiny Closet; Man Thinks He’s Surrounded By Hidden Cameras
  • Breaking News
  • 5/12/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/12/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Dog's Paw Gets Stuck In Treadmill - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/12/2023

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office by responding to an address in the 9400 block of Fuller Road to help free a dog that had its paw stuck in a treadmill. The dog was taken to an ... more

Man Shot In Chattanooga During Altercation Early Friday Morning
  • 5/12/2023

Chattanooga Police responded at 3:25 a.m. on Friday to a local hospital on a call of a person shot. Police were advised of a man who had sought treatment for a non-life threatening injury. ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/12/2023
Police Blotter: Drunk Husband Hides From Police In Tiny Closet; Man Thinks He’s Surrounded By Hidden Cameras
  • 5/12/2023
Blackburn, Hagarty: Federal Workers Need To Return To The Office
  • 5/11/2023
County To Begin Monthly Report On Countywide Overdose, Crime And Homeless Data
  • 5/11/2023
Judge Finds Chattanooga Man Guilty Of Multiple Incidents Of Child Sex Abuse
  • 5/11/2023
Opinion
Why Ask Kindergartners If They Want To Change Their Name? - And Response (2)
  • 5/8/2023
Heart Changes Needed
  • 5/9/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/12/2023
It Should Be Clear By Now
  • 5/11/2023
Student Discipline Remains A Concern
  • 5/11/2023
Sports
Lady Vol Softball Opens With Florida At SEC Tournament
Lady Vol Softball Opens With Florida At SEC Tournament
  • 5/11/2023
Chattanooga Softball Ends Season In SoCon Consolation Loss
  • 5/12/2023
Zalewska Wins NCAA Raleigh Golf Regionals
  • 5/10/2023
Lee Men's Golf In Ninth Place At DII South/Southeast Regional
  • 5/11/2023
Chattanooga Softball Wins SoCon Opener
  • 5/10/2023
Happenings
Urban League To Host STEAM Summer Camp In July
Urban League To Host STEAM Summer Camp In July
  • 5/11/2023
We Make Events Celebrate Chattanooga’s Creative Community
  • 5/11/2023
Jerry Summers: Watch Out Weston!
Jerry Summers: Watch Out Weston!
  • 5/11/2023
Upcoming Street Closings Announced
  • 5/11/2023
Cumulus, KZ-106 & HES Announce 2nd Annual "Rock On At Kelly's Adopt-A-Thon" To Celebrate Kelly McCoy
  • 5/11/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 5/11/2023
McLemore Songwriter Series Begins May 18; 1st Concert Features Patrick Davis And Lauren Jenkins Davis
McLemore Songwriter Series Begins May 18; 1st Concert Features Patrick Davis And Lauren Jenkins Davis
  • 5/10/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Politics No. 1
Best Of Grizzard - Politics No. 1
  • 5/12/2023
The Watson Twins Perform At Cherry Street Tavern June 24
The Watson Twins Perform At Cherry Street Tavern June 24
  • 5/9/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
  • 5/9/2023
Opinion
Why Ask Kindergartners If They Want To Change Their Name? - And Response (2)
  • 5/8/2023
Heart Changes Needed
  • 5/9/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/12/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
  • 5/1/2023
Business
CBL Properties Names Katie Reinsmidt COO And Announces Other Key Executive Promotions
  • 5/11/2023
Tennessee Supreme Court Clarifies The Relationship Between Voluntariness Of A Defendant's Statement To Police, Waiver Of A Defendant's Miranda Rights
  • 5/11/2023
The Company Lab Opens New Startup Accelerator Program, Partners With Nationally-Ranked Venture Firm And Accelerator Gener8tor
  • 5/10/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Realtors Working For Homeowners: In The Capital And At Home
Steven Sharpe: Realtors Working For Homeowners: In The Capital And At Home
  • 5/11/2023
Real Estate Transfers For May 4-10
  • 5/11/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 5/11/2023
Student Scene
UTC Among Coalition Awarded NSF Grant Funding To Outline A Statewide Mobility Strategy
  • 5/11/2023
Tennessee Students Encouraged To Book Tristar Reads In Their Summer Plans
  • 5/11/2023
Statewide Agreement Provides Easy Pathway Between Technical And Community Colleges
  • 5/11/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Foundation Webinar On Medications And Fall Risk Now Available Online
Morning Pointe Foundation Webinar On Medications And Fall Risk Now Available Online
  • 5/11/2023
CHI Memorial Among Nation’s Top Performing Hospitals For Treatment Of Heart Attack Patients
  • 5/8/2023
New MRI Arrives At Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
New MRI Arrives At Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 5/5/2023
Memories
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Outdoors
Outdoor Enthusiasts Raise Over $164K To Protect Tennessee's Lands And Waters
  • 5/8/2023
Black Bear Sightings More Common In Spring And Early Summer
  • 5/5/2023
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
  • 5/4/2023
Travel
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
  • 5/10/2023
Ruby Falls Adds Key Staff To Marketing Team
Ruby Falls Adds Key Staff To Marketing Team
  • 5/12/2023
Tennessee Celebrates Record $27.5 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 5/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: "Listen" And "Silent" - 2 Peas In A Communication Pod
Bob Tamasy: "Listen" And "Silent" - 2 Peas In A Communication Pod
  • 5/11/2023
"Peace: What My Momma Taught Me" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 5/10/2023
Resuce 82 Planning Its 4th Relief Mission To Ukraine
  • 5/9/2023
Obituaries
Jack Edward Falcon
Jack Edward Falcon
  • 5/11/2023
Dr. Robert T. Strahley
Dr. Robert T. Strahley
  • 5/11/2023
Kathleen Fields Bell
Kathleen Fields Bell
  • 5/11/2023
Area Obituaries
Green, Irving (Cohutta)
  • 5/11/2023
Halliburton, Kay F. Quinn Guffey (Cleveland)
Halliburton, Kay F. Quinn Guffey (Cleveland)
  • 5/11/2023
Goins, James E. "Jim" (Cleveland)
Goins, James E. "Jim" (Cleveland)
  • 5/11/2023