5 People Arrested In Chattanooga Meth, Fentanyl Ring

Federal authorities have arrested five persons said to be involved in a drug ring trafficking in large amounts of meth and heroin/fentanyl in Chattanooga.

Charged in a federal complaint were Derek Hatfield, David Branum, John Allen Patterson, Charla Patterson and Lisa Pennington.

The ring was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Chattanooga Police Department, East Ridge Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriffs Office.

Authorities said Joshua "Taylor" Eaker was a leader of the ring, which operated from about May 2021 to May 2022.

It was charged that Hatfield was a convicted felon trafficking in illegal drugs.

The complaint says on Nov. 4, 2021, Robert Pennington was arrested after CPD received multiple calls about an unconscious driver parked at a red light. CPD responded to the scene and found Pennington unconscious in a vehicle, where they broke the window to gain access to him and render medical aid. When CPD officers broke the window, Pennington sat up and appeared to awake out of a stupor. He appeared to the responding CPD officers to be under the influence of narcotics.



After CPD officers had Pennington exit the vehicle, they noticed that he had a bag of what appeared to be narcotics protruding from his pocket. He provided consent for

CPD officers to search his person, which led to officers finding narcotics and a wad of cash.

At the same time they observed in plain view a large bag of what appeared to be

meth in the driver's floorboard of the vehicle. EMS responded to the scene and

cleared Pennington, stating that he was not having a medical emergency. A continued

probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in CPD officers finding and seizing heroin, fentanyl, meth and other controlled substances, as well as two firearms.

The complaint says Robert Pennington is a convicted felon.

The vehicle that Robert Pennington was driving during his arrest was registered to Lisa Pennington and the tag returned to a different vehicle. While the CPD officers were discussing what to do with the vehicle, Pennington said Lisa was his wife and the vehicle belonged to her.

After being put in jail, Robert Pennington made numerous calls with Lisa Pennington that were recorded. They "made incriminating statements, indicating that each are involved in and/or aiding and abetting each other in illegal drug trafficking activities," it was stated.

On May 18, 2022, the residence of Derek Hatfield at 8439 Cross Timbers Circle, Hixson, was searched, resulting in the seizure of suspected drug residue. The drug exhibit was sent to the DEA Nashville Sub-Regional Laboratory for analysis, where it tested positive for fentanyl, meth, and xylazine.

There was also a search of 315 Hillsview Dr., identified during the investigation as the primary residence of Charla Patterson. It resulted in the seizure of suspected meth and fentanyl, which the DEA Nashville Sub-Regional Laboratory confirmed during their analysis.

Charla Patterson told agents that she had been purchasing ½ ounce quantities of heroin

and one to two-ounce quantities of meth every day or every other day for approximately the past year.

There was a search of the residence at 6915 Jones Creek Lane, Hixson, identified during the investigation as the primary residence of Tracy Parker. The search was executed on May 19, 2022, resulting in the seizure of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and other controlled substances, seized from inside the residence, as well as outside the residence, concealed in a large tool chest.

Tracy Parker was present during the search warrant, and was located inside

the residence. Also present during the search warrant was Branum, who was located outside near the large tool chest, where several items of drug evidence and approximately $3,280 in cash was located.

On July 26, 2022, investigators conducted surveillance on John Patterson and observed him carry multiple firearms cases into an associate's apartment. Later the investigators attempted to have him traffic stopped by a HCSO marked unit. He initially pulled over for the HCSO marked unit, but sped away after the HCSO deputy exited and started walking toward his vehicle. He was later located at a residence at 3804 Cuscowilla Trail, where he tried to hide.

During a search of John Patterson's vehicle and backpack, investigators found and seized over five grams of meth and more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

Agents said Patterson admitted to dropping the firearms off at his associate' s residence and stealing approximately seven pressed brick kilograms of fentanyl from Eaker after Eaker's arrest in May 2022. John Patterson said he then sold the fentanyl.

On Jan. 21, 2023, Dunlap Police Department arrested Brandon Hatfield and found him to be in possession of suspected counterfeit Oxycodone pills (fentanyl pills). During a search of his residence at 688 Pope Road, Dunlap, on Jan. 23, 2023, agents found 327 suspected counterfeit Oxycodone pills (fentanyl pills), marijuana, and a Glock 9 MM handgun.