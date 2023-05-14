Rock Climber With Too Short A Rope Rescued At Sunset Rock On Sunday

Previous Next

Firefighters came to the aid of a rock climber in trouble on the west side of Lookout Mountain on Sunday morning.

Chattanooga Fire and Lookout Mountain Fire personnel responded to Sunset Rock.

The 24-year-old climber got stuck on the side of the cliff and was hanging by a rope. First responders located him from the top and conducted a high angle rescue. He was descending the rock face and did not bring enough rope. He was not injured.

CFD Squad 1, Squad 20, Quint 14, USAR 1 and Battalion 1 Blue Shift responded.

The Chattanooga Fire Department and other area agencies train regularly throughout the year on rope rescues so that they are prepared to respond to these incidents, it was noted.