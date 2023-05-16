Mike Mallen Expected To Be Named City's New Administrative Hearing Officer

Mike Mallen is expected to be named the city's new Administrative Hearing Officer (AHO).

Officials said attorney Mallen was the only applicant for the post, which will hear cases on Short Term Vacation Rental (STVR) matters, litter and other issues.

The AHO will have the authority to issue fines of up to $500 per day, whereas the city judge is limited to $50 perday.

The city AHO will be paid on an hourly basis and likely preside at the Development Resource Center.

City officials said $15,000 had been set aside in the upcoming budget for the AHO, but that was being upped to a budget of $40,000. It is unknown what kind of work load may develop for the AHO.

Fines paid in may cover the costs of the AHO or at least a sizable percentage, it was stated.

Officials said they will monitor the effect of the new position on the operation at City Court, which is down from two judges to one (Sherry Paty) with the retirement of Russell Bean and dissolving of Division II.

City Council Chairperson Raquetta Dotley said the council will vote June 6 on whether to name attorney Mallen to the post.

He told the council he has 35 years of experience as "half businessman and half attorney."

Attorney Mallen said of the new post, "We are going to figure this out together."

A graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law, he holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration.