Catoosa County Woman Recovering Following Officer Involved Shooting

A Catoosa County woman is recovering at a local hospital after being shot during an armed confrontation with officers Wednesday evening.Sheriff Gary Sisk said his deputies responded to 219 Foster Lane at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a disturbance involving a woman armed with a handgun who was threatening suicide.While enroute to the scene Catoosa County 911 advised responding deputies that shots were beingfired inside the home, but there was no information about whether the woman or others had beenshot.Upon arrival deputies found the woman in the driveway of the residence holding a gun in her hand.Deputies took cover, observed the woman raise her gun toward them, and fired their service weapons four to five times.Deputies ran to the woman to provide first aid and secured the scene.Catoosa County Fire Department and EMS personnel arrived and continued providing treatment before the woman was transported to a local hospital. No one else on the scene was injured.The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident while the deputies involved are on administrative leave with pay, which is standard procedure for officer involved shootings.No further information will be released at this time pending the GBI investigation.