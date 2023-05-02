Police Blotter: Woman's Check To EPB Forged To A Man For $5,500; Trio Works Together To Steal From Champs

A woman on Morris Hill Road told police she had written a check to the EPB and mailed it through the post office blue box for $1,109.88. She said someone forged the check to pay out $5,500 and to an Antonio Furtsan. The check was then cashed at Regions bank.



A woman told police that while at the Community Kitchen, someone stole her blue, yellow and green paisley wallet from her bag. Inside the wallet are her misc. identity cards, credit/debit cards and $406 cash. No suspect information was available.

Police were called to Hamilton Place mall where a black male was said to enter JCPenney's and grabbed an armful of clothing. The man then fled and made no attempt to pay for the stolen merchandise. The man is seen on Hamilton Place Mall video fleeing as a passenger in a newer dark gray Honda CRV bearing a new TN tag registration. The total value of stolen merchandise is

estimated to be between $1,001-$1,800 in value.

A woman on E. 31st Street Place told police that at an unknown time someone damaged her Nissan Altima (TN tag). The driver's side window and passenger door handle are damaged. No suspect information is available.

A man on Mount Vernon Avenue told police at an unknown time someone entered his vehicle and stole a blue Patagonia backpack. Inside of the backpack was his passport. No suspect information is available.

A man at Coolidge Park told police that sometime Sunday night someone entered his unlocked GMC Yukon XL and stole approximately $8,000 of power/hand tools. There is no suspect information available.

Police spoke with the manager at Kanku's gas station, 1910 Market St. He requested police to talk to man and ask him to leave the property because he was harassing his costumers asking for money. The man is partially crippled, and per his request, police transported him to his sister's house on W.14th Street Court.

Police were made aware of a verbal disorder in the parking lot of the Hamilton Place Mall between a man and woman. Police were able to separate both of them and identified them. Both said that it was only verbal and the man left the area and the woman decided to walk around the mall.

Police were notified that during the night several of the mailboxes at 1421 Cloverdale Cir. were pried open and doors were ripped off. The mail inside the boxes was gone through and thrown on the ground. At this time, police have not been notified of any mail that was stolen that was used fraudulently to open any accounts, or of any cards that were used.

A shoplifting was reported at Champs, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. The manager told police he had two black female shoplifting suspects steal merchandise and flee the scene. The total value of merchandise stolen was about $150. He said a black male was with them as well. The man appeared to act as a lookout. The manager showed police video of the theft occurring. The suspect's descriptions are as follows: the first woman was heavy set, had pink leggings and a brown shoulder bag. The second woman had a letterman jacket on with a blue hat. The male suspect had long dreads