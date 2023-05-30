Latest Headlines

Baby Deer Is Rescued - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Police responded to the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway after receiving a report of a baby deer in the road. The mother could not be located and the little deer was unwilling to remain out of the roadway. Officers collected the deer and turned it over to a third party for rehabilitation.

Police responded to an alarm at a business in the 5200 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. It was determined to have been an accidental activation.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original theft charge and transported to the jail.

Officers responded to the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex for a reported domestic disorder. One individual was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault.

Walmart reported a theft that had occurred two days prior.

A concerned citizen in the 4200 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road called in stating they heard what they thought was a gunshot and then a car leaving at a high rate of speed. Police checked the area and located nothing out of the ordinary.

A vehicle stopped for a seatbelt violation in the 5900 block of Main Street resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a revoked license.

A concerned citizen requested police to check on a suspicious vehicle that had been parked at the entrance of their neighborhood, in the 4900 block of Eastview Terrace. Contact was made with the driver, who advised that they were waiting for their girlfriend.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with an intoxicated person in the 9400 block of Oak Street, just outside the city’s West District.

A residential basement alarm was triggered in the 9600 block of Wiltshire Drive. Officers searched the premises and found nothing out of the ordinary.


