Intoxicated Person Falls Asleep On Couch In Walmart Lawn And Garden Section - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Police responded to the Walmart after an intoxicated individual fell asleep on a couch in the lawn and garden section. Walmart asked that the individual be removed from the store. Because they were not posing a risk of danger to themselves or others the individual was given a ride to their home off of Shallowford Road.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the Hills Parc apartment complex.

A two-car crash was reported in the 4200 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. There were no injuries.

Officers assisted a broken down vehicle in the 10000 block of Lee Highway.

Police responded to a business alarm in the 5900 block of Main Street. After arriving it was determined to be accidentally set off by the cleaning crew.

East Ridge police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a petition to revoke bond warrant from a felony narcotics charge. They were transported to the jail.

An individual was arrested for harassment in the 4900 block of Sandy Trail and transported to the jail.

An individual in the 4300 block of Katie Kim Lane reported their license plate lost.

Police responded to a disorder in the Walmart parking lot after one individual had taken pictures of another individual’s license plate after alleging that the other person had caused damage to their vehicle.

While patrolling the West District an officer discovered a vehicle unattended in the center of the roadway at Church Street and Main Street. The vehicle was towed because of the roadway hazard.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious person walking around the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex pool wearing all black and carrying a metal pole. The individual left the scene and went into an apartment before contact could be made.

A concerned neighbor in the Misty Valley neighborhood called in about an unknown vehicle parked in a neighbor’s driveway, in the 5300 block of Misty Valley Drive. The vehicle was found to belong to a visiting friend of the homeowner. Everything checked out ok.

A traffic stop in the 9100 block of Lee Highway led to the driver’s arrest for driving on a license revoked for DUI.

Officers located a vehicle that had been stolen in Bradley County crashed and left abandoned in the woods near the 10000 block of Lee Highway. Bradley County Sheriff’s Office was notified and they had the vehicle towed back to their jurisdiction.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama located a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of the Hills Parc apartment complex in Collegedale the previous day. The vehicle was abandoned with no suspect information.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive with bond revocation warrants from an original driving on a revoked license charge. They were transported to the jail.

A concerned citizen called in to report seeing three individuals in the creek near the Imagination Station playground behind city hall. Police checked the area and did not locate anything out of the ordinary.

A concerned citizen called in to report a raccoon was near the Greenway on Spalding Drive continuously coming up to people passing by on the walking trail. The caller was concerned someone was going to be bitten. Police conducted a park and walk on the walking trail and did not locate any raccoons.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 9400 block of Apison Pike. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

A concerned citizen called in about seeing smoke in the 4300 block of University Drive and was worried there was a fire. The surrounding area was checked nothing was located.

While conducting a routine neighborhood patrol in the Fox Trails subdivision police observed a residence with an open door in the 4400 block of Katie Kim Lane. Officers made contact with the homeowner and determined everything was ok.

Police responded to a disorder at the dog park in the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex. One of the individuals had already left the scene.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a disorder in the 5000 block of Jackson Road.

Police were notified of individuals looking around people’s property in the Hills Parc apartment complex. Upon arrival, it was found to be related to a birthday party and all was okay.

An officer tagged an abandoned vehicle to be towed in the area near Tucker Road and Apison Pike.

A concerned neighbor reported that they smell the odor of marijuana coming from another residence in the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex. Nothing was located.

Collegedale police again assisted the sheriff’s office with a disorder in the 5000 block of Jackson Road involving an individual having a mental health crisis.

A traffic stop in the 10700 block of Lee Highway led to the driver’s arrest for DUI. The driver and two other passengers were also charged with possession of illegal narcotics.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a disorder in the 5000 block of Jackson Road involving an individual having a mental health crisis.

It was reported to police that there was a gas leak in the 4500 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. Once on scene, it was discovered that an underground gas line had been busted during the process of digging for a swimming pool. Police were also advised there were two elderly handicapped people inside who could not get out. Police assisted the elderly couple evacuate the residence and turned the scene over to the Tri-Community Fire Department.

A traffic stop in the 5100 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to the driver’s arrest for DUI.

Chattanooga Air Traffic Control called and stated a plane scheduled to land at the Collegedale Airport may have crashed at the airport. Police responded and were able to determine the pilot was safe. They had turned off their radar and radio prior to notifying Air Traffic Control.

Officers assisted a broken down motorist in the 9200 block of Lee Highway.

Police responded to the Spring Green apartment complex after a juvenile had texted 9-1-1 stating that their family was gaslighting them and their father had threatened them with a knife. The juvenile was found to live with their mother in Collegedale while the father lives in Georgia. The juvenile was safe and in good health with the mother.

Walmart reported a theft. The suspect was identified and charges are pending.

An individual reported unwanted text messages in the 10700 block of Lonnie Lane.

Officers responded to a domestic disorder at the Chestnutt Creek apartment complex. One individual was arrested for aggravated domestic assault after stabbing their partner. The partner was transported to the hospital.

An individual called police to the Hills Parc apartment complex after their partner had left for food earlier in the night and had not yet returned.