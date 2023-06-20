Finley Stadium Is $150,000 In The Black And Planning Many Improvements

Brian Wright has served as executive director of Finley Stadium for almost a year. At the board of directors meeting Tuesday, he talked about the progress that has been made during that time and plans for the future. He said the first year will be used to establish a baseline. During that time, incremental changes have been made. Moving into the fiscal year 2023-2024 will be time to “put the pedal to the metal.” He has analyzed surveys of guest experiences as one means for making decisions about what has been successful and to identify where improvements can be made.

The highest ratings have come from people’s perception about safety, which earned 9.3 out of 10. The stadium began using a walk-through metal detector this year and hired a new security firm. A grant has been applied for and, if it is received, would allow the purchase of a weapons detection security system that would be another step up. Food and beverage availability was increased last year with a drinks-only stand and grab and go stations, both with good results in customer satisfaction and a 13 percent increase in sales. More food and beverage options will be coming this year.

A focus has been on Skybox owners. At this time only one Skybox has not been leased and there is interest in it. The units are in the process of being upgraded with large screen TVs and speakers among other things, and in August the stadium will host the first annual “skybox tasting” for owners to sample food from the menu and to build relationships.

Finley Stadium had a net income of $150,000 this year and anticipates that increasing to $200,000 next year. Mr. Wright credited Facilities Manager Peter Turk for a lot of the savings. He has managed the installation of new equipment in the skyboxes and build-outs of the new concession stations and he will oversee the installation of new goal posts before football season begins. Utility bills have been down 23 percent this year for a $13,000 savings - because power has been turned off when areas of the facility are not in use.

Other projects Mr. Turk is working on are getting quotes for new elevators. They are now 23 years old and Chairman of the Board Mike Davis said that the stadium is being proactive rather than waiting until there is a serious problem. This is a priority upgrade and the first step will be to line up funding. The board decided to hire a consultant for advice about the replacements. A cap of $35,000 was put on the price paid for the consultation. They would review the existing elevators and make recommendations for the new design. They would also monitor the bid process and make inspections of new elevators once they have been installed.

Officials are working with EPB to add lighting at the self-parking lots where solar panels and LED lighting will be used. Gates and fencing to control access to the Pavilion are also planned to stop vandalism that has been taking place there. The facilities manager has also been applying for grants to help finance some of the work. Applications for around $450,000 in grants have been submitted. A professional will be hired to help procure this money that would come from federal and state government as well as foundations.

A new event booking manager, Samantha Brennan, has been hired who has increased the types of events taking place at the stadium campus and taking advantage of all the assets that are available. Rentals of the Stadium Club have increased nearly four times since she began, without spending anything to make upgrades to the facility, but there continues to be discussion about making renovations. The pavilion is booked every Sunday from March to November with the Sunday Market, but now 32 Saturdays out of 40 have been reserved. And looking for ways to use the facility on a daily basis continues, as well as on-going conversations about opportunities with music.

Another project on the horizon is to buy concert protective flooring. It would take 40,000 square feet of the durable surface that could protect the field from trucks and equipment used setting up concerts. Another grant has been applied for to buy this flooring. It would be an asset in bringing concerts in the future, said Mr. Davis. This is only in the initial discussion stage now.

Mr. Wright, under the direction of Mike Davis, continues to make Finley Stadium a top place to work and to keep the excellent team that is in place. This has been done by elevating the health insurance for employees, retirement matching and by offering professional development opportunities.