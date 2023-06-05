3 Teens Arrested At Walnut Street Bridge With Guns, Drugs

Three teens were arrested at the Walnut Street Bridge on Saturday night with guns and drugs.

Chattanooga Police responded to a call of suspicious activity at 9:53 p.m.

P olice were alerted to suspicious individuals possibly armed on the Walnut Street Bridge. Officers working in the area located a group of teens who fled when police approached them.

Officers were able to stop the teens after exiting the bridge and found firearms and narcotics.