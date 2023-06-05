3 Teens Arrested At Walnut Street Bridge With Guns, Drugs

Deizmon Gladden
Three teens were arrested at the Walnut Street Bridge on Saturday night with guns and drugs.
Chattanooga Police responded to a call of suspicious activity at 9:53 p.m.
Police were alerted to suspicious individuals possibly armed on the Walnut Street Bridge. Officers working in the area located a group of teens who fled when police approached them.
Officers were able to stop the teens after exiting the bridge and found firearms and narcotics.
The following arrests were made:
- A 17-year-old male for disorderly conduct, resisting stop, arrest; and simple possession (marijuana).
- A 16-year-old male for unlawful carrying and possession of a weapon.
- 19-year-old Deizmon Gladden was arrested for possession of stolen property; evading arrest; resisting stop, arrest; and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.
Here's the video link of the incident: https://bit.ly/3OWD9Wq