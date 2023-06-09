Chattanooga Fire investigators Seek New Information In Downtown Chattanooga Church Arson From Last Year

Previous Next

Saturday marks one year since a Chattanooga landmark, the former Highland Park Baptist Church, was destroyed by an intentionally set fire.



The investigation remains ongoing and Chattanooga Fire Department investigators are looking for new information from the public to move the case forward. Tips poured in following the fire, but they did not lead to any arrests.



CFD officials said, "Investigators have worked tirelessly on this case, piecing information and evidence together. The staff from the Redemption to the Nations Church has been extremely helpful throughout this process, assisting the CFD along the way and we appreciate their efforts to aid investigators. We also thank the Chattanooga Police Department, TBI, and ATF for their assistance.

"We have heard from many people who have shared their memories from events held at these well-known Chattanooga structures through the years. Thousands have attended church services, meetings, weddings and graduations there.

"The CFD is dedicated to bringing this case to a close and finding who was responsible for setting the fire."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. A cash award of up to $5,000 is available for tips that lead to an arrest.