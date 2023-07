The woman who was struck and killed on E. 11th Street on Saturday morning has been identified at Lisa Hill, 60, of Knoxville.







Chattanooga Police were notified of a pedestrian struck and responded to the 700 blook of E. 11th Street at 11:01 a.m., where they located a woman who was suffering from a life-threatening injury.The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.Police are still investigating leads in the case and no arrests have been made.