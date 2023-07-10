Latest Headlines

Tennessee Board Of Regents To Meet Thursday To Consider Criteria For Next Cleveland State President

  Monday, July 10, 2023

The Tennessee Board of Regents will convene a special called meeting Thursday to consider criteria for the next president of Cleveland State Community College, the first step in presidential search process.

The board will meet virtually, via Microsoft Teams teleconferencing, at 1:30 p.m. CT/2:30 ET Thursday. The meeting will be livestreamed and archived on the TBR website. Board materials, including the proposed criteria, will be posted on the same webpage. Anyone needing direct access to the Teams meeting, other than the livestream, may contact Board Secretary Mariah Perry at mariah.perry@tbr.edu or (615) 366-3927 by 3 p.m. CT, Wednesday.

The next president will succeed Dr. Ty Stone.  Dr. Ray Brooks, retired president of Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood, South Carolina, is serving as interim president.

After approval of the criteria, a search advisory committee will be appointed, composed of board members and representatives of the college’s faculty, staff, students and alumni and of the civic and business communities in the college’s Southeast Tennessee service area. The position will be posted for applications and nominations, along other information about the search process and the college, on the TBR executive search webpage at https://www.tbr.edu/hr/executivesearches

The committee will review candidates and recommend finalists, who will participate in public forums on the campus. TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings will review input after the forums and conduct final interviews to recommend a single finalist to the board for its consideration for the appointment.

Cleveland State Community College is a comprehensive two-year public community college, enrolling approximately 3,200 for-credit students and 1,500 noncredit students in a typical fall semester. It offers degrees in a wide variety of programs including Associate of Arts, Associate of Fine Arts, Associate of Science, and Associate of Applied Science degree options, as well as 30 different certificates. In addition to its 105-acre main campus in Cleveland, the college has offices and classrooms in Athens and Vonore and offers classes throughout the service area of Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, and Polk Counties.


UTC’s Dr. Yancy Freeman To Be Recommended As Next Chancellor Of UT Martin
Randy Smith: No Surprise That Skenes Tabbed First
The pedestrian struck while crossing Highway 58 Saturday night has been identified as 27-year-old Lyndell Dunnigan. Mr. Dunnigan was attempting to cross Highway 58 in a poorly lit area ... more

Randy Smith: No Surprise That Skenes Tabbed First
