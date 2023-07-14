Amaero International Limited To Locate Flagship Manufacturing And Global Headquarters In Bradley County

Amaero International Limited officials announced Friday the company will invest $54.9 million to establish its first U.S. facility in Tennessee.

Through the project, the titanium alloy manufacturer will locate its flagship advanced manufacturing, research and development (R&D) and global headquarters in Cleveland, creating 105 new jobs in Bradley County.

Once complete, the 130,000-square-foot facility at Spring Branch Industrial Park will serve as Amaero’s corporate hub for its titanium alloy powder production, advanced manufacturing and R&D sector. Amaero’s customers include aerospace and defense prime contractors, as well as medical and industrial companies.

Amaero International Limited was founded in 2013, in Victoria, Australia, and has closely collaborated with premier institutions, including Monash University, Monash Centre Additive Manufacturing and Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO. The company’s commercialization efforts have focused on metal 3D printing of complex components for the aerospace and defense, space, medical and other industrial businesses.

Since 2019, TNECD has supported nearly 50 economic development projects in the Southeast Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 7,900 job commitments and $3.3 billion in capital investment.

"Tennessee is the best state in the nation for companies to succeed, thanks to our strong economy, unmatched business climate and highly skilled workforce," said Governor Bill Lee. "I thank Amaero for choosing Tennessee to establish its first U.S. facility and for creating more than 100 jobs in Bradley County, providing greater opportunity to Tennesseans.”

“There are nearly 30 Australian companies that call Tennessee home, and we are proud to add another great global brand like Amaero to that growing roster," said TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter. "Cleveland is the ideal location for this company’s first U.S. facility and has the workforce, infrastructure and business environment to ensure Amaero’s success.”

"Amaero is appreciative of the many stakeholders in Tennessee who quickly mobilized to proactively develop and present a compelling business case for the re-location of Amaero’s flagship titanium powder production operations, research and development efforts and its corporate headquarters to Tennessee," said Hank Holland, chairman and CEO, Amaero International Limited." Amaero will build upon the U.S.’ resurgent manufacturing sector and the strong regional manufacturing ecosystem with a critical and strategic industrial capability that addresses the country’s highest priority initiatives in advanced and additive manufacturing, as well as enhancing supply chain resiliency for critical minerals and defense production. This is a seminal event for Amaero and a great development for Amaero’s shareholders, our employees and our customers.”

Bradley County Mayor D. Gary Davis said, “I am thrilled with the announcement that Amaero has chosen Cleveland and Bradley County as the site for their new state-of-the-art production facility. Their expertise will deliver innovative manufacturing processes to critical industries such as aerospace, defense, and medical products companies. This investment is a game-changer for our county, bringing with it the promise of highly skilled, good paying jobs for current and future generations of Bradley Countians. We are committed to fostering an environment that encourages growth and collaboration, and we warmly welcome this company as a valued partner in our community.”

Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks said, “The city of Cleveland welcomes Amaero to the Spring Branch Industrial Park. This combined location of the company’s global corporate headquarters, research and development and manufacturing operations is a win-win for the city, county and State of Tennessee. For a community originally built on foundry operations, Amaero’s efforts to advance the development of next generation integrated 3D metal printing is a partnership that moves Cleveland closer to our goal of economic prosperity for all by way of a diverse, advanced manufacturing economy that respects our rich economic history. These are great times for Cleveland, Tennessee.”

"I am very pleased to welcome the arrival of Amaero in Bradley County," said Senator Adam Lowe. "This project has profound implications for the aerospace, defense and medical industries, and I’m proud our community was selected for its home. Not only will this project bring 105 new job opportunities, but it will also grow our local economy and foster a culture of innovation. This project has our full support, and we wish Amaero every success moving forward.”

Rep. Kevin Raper said, "It’s exciting to see a company like Amaero recognize the opportunity and unique capabilities provided by our community and workforce. We welcome our newest employer and wish them success for many years to come.