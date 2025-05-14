Latest Headlines

Higher Pay Sought For Juvenile Court Magistrates; Sheriff Seeks $1.8 Million In Increases

  Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Juvenile Court Administrator Sam Mairs said higher pay is needed for magistrates at Juvenile Court.

"They are the lowest paid attorneys in Hamilton County," he said, though he said they have the same duties and responsibilities as other local judges. 

Their pay was listed at $113,035 in last year's budget documents.

Mr. Mairs, saying he was seeking to raise the pay "in small bites" and he is asking $20,000 for magistrate promotions and $15,000 for pay increases. That works out to about a $5,000 increase per magistrate. 

He is seeking $27,859 for 20 new computers and $95,000 for audiovisual upgrades in the six courtrooms.

Another request is $10,000 for detention personnel raises, as well as the hiring of three more detention officers.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said the sheriff budget includes a request for $1.8 million in additional funds for such items as software, vehicle maintenance, and pharmacy inside the jail.

Lee Brouner, county finance director, said $60 million had to be cut from various budget requests.

Officials said County Mayor Weston Wamp will present his budget proposal on Friday.

The county budget is expected to top $1 billion this year.

