Rezoning For Smaller Parcels Denied For "Problem Property" On Forest Avenue

Rezoning for a "problem property" at 920 Forest Ave., in North Chattanooga was denied after City Council Chair Jenny Hill said the community was strongly against it.

Kristal Valek had said she wanted to convert the large lot to several smaller parcels.

She said her uncle lived in a house on the property for 45 years.

Councilwoman Hill said the house had been used for drugs and other criminal activity over a lengthy time.

She noted that the rezoning applicant "had no solid plan" on what she would do with the property with the rezoning.

There was also concern about possible safety issues with adding several new parcels along the street.