County Commission Votes To Approve Janie Parks Varnell As Next County Attorney

The County Commission on Wednesday morning voted to name Attorney Janie Parks Varnell as the next county attorney.



She will go into office July 1.

Rheubin Taylor, who has been county attorney for 32 years, will retire effective that date.



Commissioner David Sharpe passed on the vote, saying he did not like the process that was used in which County Mayor Weston Wamp put forth Attorney Varnell as a candidate.



Commissioner Sharpe said there should have been a call for candidates, then the Commission would have had a choice.



County Mayor Wamp, soon after he got into office, sought to fire Attorney Taylor, who refused to step down.



The Commission earlier appointed Ms. Varnell to a county position so she could focus on the transition.

“Janie’s extensive legal background, proven leadership, and dedication to public service make her exceptionally qualified to lead the county attorney’s office into its next chapter,” said Mayor Wamp. “Her appointment reflects our commitment to ensuring Hamilton County’s legal matters are handled with expertise, transparency and accountability.”