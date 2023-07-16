Latest Headlines

Bill Hullander Named 3rd District Statesman Of The Year

  • Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Earl Freudenberg

Former Red Bank Mayor Pat Brown called this month's Red Back Hymnal Singing at the Hullander farm in Apison the best one yet. Mr. Brown has been coming to the event for several months and said, “It’s just like an old fashion camp meeting singing all the great hymns we grew up with in addition to seeing so many friends.”

This month’s Hymn Sing was extra special because organizer Bill Hullander was just named “Statesman of the year” for Tennessee’s Third Congressional District. The Ooltewah High School graduate was elected Hamilton County Commissioner in 1998. He served until being elected Hamilton County Trustee in 2010. Congressman Chuck Fleischmann presented the award to Mr. Hullander Saturday at the Music City Convention Center in Nashville. Mr. Hullander is the 29th recipient of the Statesman of the Year annual award.

Mr. Hullander gave the Lord Jesus Christ credit for any success he’s had and said he appreciates the opportunity to serve the people of Hamilton County. He thanked his wife Linda for standing beside him down through the years. The couple will celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary next month.

When the announcement was made Sunday night, some 250 in attendance at the Hymn Sing gave Mr. Hullander a standing ovation. Former State Rep. Richard Floyd, who is one of the song leaders, said “Bill Hullander is a shining example of a true leader; he’s an outspoken Christian gentleman. I’m proud to call Bill my friend."

When the congregation broke into Mr. Hullander’s favorite song, “I’ll Fly Away” he became a little emotional whispering, “I love the words to that song, it’s so true.”

Special guests for the evening were the Son Life Quartet from Chattanooga. The Red Back Hymnal Singings are held the third Sunday of each month at the Hullander Farm on London Lane.

