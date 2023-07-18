Police Blotter: Wrong Door Forced Open To Help A Fall Victim; Woman Threatens To Burn Other Woman’s House Down

Police were called to a residence on Broad Street to back up fire and EMS for a potential forced entry for a fall victim. Fire officials were already in the process of entering the apartment, which was locked. They made entry and found the residence was empty. EMS was then notified the victim's residence was a different apartment. Police saw there was damage to the door frame and door. The door was able to be pulled shut but not locked. An officer left a complaint card with a brief explanation of the situation on the door.

* * *

An officer responded to Baymont Inn and Suites at 7017 Shallowford Road to trespass a woman at the request of management.

* * *

A man at Extended Stay America at 6240 Airpark Dr. told police he came out to his vehicle, at 2013 Toyota Tundra, to find that it appeared to have been backed into. Police saw the back driver side portion of the bumper was pushed into the rear driver side fender. There appeared to be no damage to the bumper, only to the fender. The man needed a police report for insurance purposes.

* * *

A man at Tunnel Boulevard and Shallowford Road told police he was attempting to enter a parking lot when he swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle and drove too far into the parking lot, causing him to drive up onto a bent post stuck in the ground. Upon backing up, the post ripped his bumper off. The man was able to free his truck from the post and drive it home.

* * *

A woman driving a blue Hyundai Sonata eastbound on the exit 185b off ramp, drove off the road and was down the embankment. She was not injured. Mostellers Towing arrived and was able to wench the vehicle out back onto the road. The car was drivable and was not towed by Mostellers. The woman denied a crash report.

* * *

Officers attempted to stop a black Chevrolet Malibu for a stop sign violation at the intersection of 5th Street and N. Hawthorne Street. The car fled the traffic stop by driving southbound on N. Hawthorne Street at a high rate of speed.

* * *

An officer saw a suspicious white express van parked at 4137 Hixson Pike. The van was unoccupied and did not come back as stolen. A report was done to document.

* * *

An officer reported a traffic stop on Georgia Avenue on a black Audi with a black plate cover over the tag and dark window tint on all six of the vehicle’s windows. The driver was given a warning about the plate cover and window tint.

* * *

Police were called to Motel 6 at 5505 Brainerd Road where motel staff wanted a rude customer removed. Officers removed a woman and gave her a ride to another motel without any issues.

* * *

A woman on Booth Road told police another woman had sent her some harassing messages. She provided an officer with both a text message and a voicemail from the other woman. In both, the suspect threatened to come and burn the woman’s house down. The woman said it stemmed from an ongoing issue between her niece and the other woman’s daughter. She said she didn’t want to press charges and only wanted to be left alone. The officer attempted to contact the other woman and was unable to speak with her at the time.