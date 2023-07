Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS

2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043823

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BARKER, MEGAN J

5006 DELAWARE DR East Ridge, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF AUTO



BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER

5424 BLUE OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BOYLAN, AMANDA NICOLE

5 GAYLORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSS OF FENTANYL (SCH 1)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DELVALLE, JULIUS DON

5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DODD, JOSE ISREAL

6320 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

STALKING

STALKING



DUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRIS

819 W 14TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSHARASSMENTEICHELBERGER, SENQUAY MCKEITH100 MACKENZIE COOKEVILLE, 385015183Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCUSTODIAL INTERFERENCEEVANS, DEONTE COSEY405 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthSPEEDINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGOINS, KEOSHA LACHELLE2215 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GREEN, DAMON LAMONTHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063063Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00EVADING ARRESTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHAGAMAN, ANDREW KEITH4714 ROLLINGGREEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HAMPTON, SHELTON ANTOINE720 N GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)HELTON, JIMMY LEE4459 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHERNANDEZ, ROBERTO4087 W FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 373638999Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTHUBBARD, TREDARIUS J302 DUNLAP AVE APT 29 EAST RIDGE, 374121372Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONJUAN DOMINGO, JUANUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONKENNEDY, PHILLIP BRANDON75 CATERSVILLE FORSYTH, 30121Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)KENNEDY, TARA SHANELL3516 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYMARSHALL, CHARLENE2406 NAVAHO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTMARTELL, MONIQUE GISELE290 PLD HARRISSON TRAIL MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCLELLAN, SAMANTHA STAR2251 E27TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMOON, TERRY DEVAUGHN7655 AUSTIN DR APT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSEPARKS, MARVIN LEONS6726 HARVEST RUN DR HARRISON, 373415954Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPIERCE, RICKY WAYNE250 HARRIS RD SE OLD FORT, 373625357Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREPITYER, WILLIAMS GABRIEL1408 VITTETOE ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUD IN INSOLVENCYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYFORGERYCONTRACTOR'S MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS VIOLATIONCONTRACTOR'S MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS VIOLATIONCONTRACTOR'S MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS VIOLATIONCONTRACTOR'S MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS VIOLATIONCONTRACTOR'S MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS VIOLATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYPOLLARD, BRANDON DEJUAN1803 EAST 27TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOOLE, JAMICHAEL DEMETRIUS6510 MILL STREAM DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POTTS, JUSTIN ROBERT4007 RETRO HUGHES ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPROSCH, MICHAEL ALLEN35 LINDSEY AVE NASHVILLE, 37210Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF IDENTITYPULLIAM, AARON J2032 COLLINS RD SE DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORRAINS, KENNEDY ANNISSA1712 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDRAMSEY, MARLIN DEMTRIUS7159 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFELONY EVADING ARRESTSANDOVAL, RAMIRO766 QUAIL CIR MCDONOUGH, 30253Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SAWYER, JARVIS CORNLIUS2412 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)FAILURE TO APPEARSHOULDERS, TRACIA KLARRIS302 DUNLAP AVE. APT 29 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF (MARIJUANA FOR RESALE)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1> FOR RESALESMITH, THOMAS MARK3317 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESTHEFT OF PROPERTYSTEWART, TERRY LAVON4007 REPREO HUGHES MOUNTAIN RD BAKER, 37338Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATURNER, JEREMY W2405 COUNTY RD 194 BRYANT, 35958Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWALSTON, JAMES LAWRENCE6106 BERMUDA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYWHEELUS, WILLARD GENE1572 SUGAR PINE COURT MOBILE, 36695Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCWHITLEY, LLOYD HILLARD110 GASS DRIVE TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCWINGFIELD, JACKSON STONEWALL1309 ELFIN RD LOOKOUT MOUTAIN, 30750Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGWOOLF, NICOLE LEA1600 KNICKERBOCKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

Here are the mug shots: