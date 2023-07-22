Man On I-75 Fires Shots Into Car With 4 Minor Children Inside In Road Rage Incident

Chattanooga Police said a man involved in a road rage incident fired shots into a car whose occupants included four minor children on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 11 a.m. at 900 I-75 Southbound.*

R esponding officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening injury to the arm. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police were told the victim rolled down his window to tell an aggressive driver that he had kids in the car.

The minor children in the car were not harmed in the incident.

Police are following leads in the case.