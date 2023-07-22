Latest Headlines

Man On I-75 Fires Shots Into Car With 4 Minor Children Inside In Road Rage Incident

  • Saturday, July 22, 2023
Chattanooga Police said a man involved in a road rage incident fired shots into a car whose occupants included four minor children on Saturday morning.
 
The incident happened at 11 a.m. at 900 I-75 Southbound.*
 
Responding officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening injury to the arm. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
 
 Police were told the victim rolled down his window to tell an aggressive driver that he had kids in the car.
The suspect then fired shots into the vehicle.
 
The minor children in the car were not harmed in the incident.
 
 Police are following leads in the case.
 
 No arrests have been made.
Latest Headlines
Man On I-75 Fires Shots Into Car With 4 Minor Children Inside In Road Rage Incident
  • Breaking News
  • 7/22/2023
Deputy Injured In Domestic Incident In Ringgold That Leaves 2 Dead
  • Breaking News
  • 7/22/2023
Chattanooga FC Hosts NISA Independent Cup Southeast Region Final Saturday
  • Sports
  • 7/22/2023
Chattanooga Red Wolves Sign Jonathan Filipe
  • Sports
  • 7/22/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Reports Screaming Coming From Neighbor’s Home; Suspects Steal $1,200 Of Lip Maximizer
  • Breaking News
  • 7/22/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/22/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Reports Screaming Coming From Neighbor’s Home; Suspects Steal $1,200 Of Lip Maximizer
  • 7/22/2023

A woman on Integra Vistas Drive called police because she thought she heard someone screaming. Police arrived and the woman pointed towards where she heard the screaming. The officer tried to ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/22/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS 2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043823 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD CRIMINAL ... more

Rossville Native Fulfills Broadcasting Dreams - Judy O'Neal Still Operating UCTV
  • 7/21/2023

Judy O’Neal is no stranger to those who live in North Georgia. For over four decades, she’s been waking and putting to bed Walker and Catoosa County viewers with her two daily telecasts. Ms. ... more

Breaking News
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 7/21/2023
EPB Has Lowest KW Hours Of Electricity Sold In 30 Years: Drop Is Attributed To Energy Efficiency
  • 7/21/2023
CFD Works Small Chemical Spill At BASF On Polymer Drive Friday Afternoon; No One Is Injured
CFD Works Small Chemical Spill At BASF On Polymer Drive Friday Afternoon; No One Is Injured
  • 7/21/2023
Man And Teenager Arrested After Assault, Auto Theft, And 2 Pursuits
  • 7/21/2023
Some Board Members Unhappy With Grohn Letter To Editor; Board Sets Cell Phone Restrictions
  • 7/21/2023
Opinion
Car Dealerships, Train Your Service Employees Better
  • 7/21/2023
I Respectfully Dissent
  • 7/21/2023
Who Left Who?
  • 7/21/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 7/21/2023
Get Government Out Of The Way And Let Free Market Operate
  • 7/20/2023
Sports
Australian Phenom Jeffrey Guan Holds 2-Shot Lead Entering Final Round Of Southern Amateur
  • 7/21/2023
Alton Byrd Named As New CEO Of Chattanooga FC
Alton Byrd Named As New CEO Of Chattanooga FC
  • 7/21/2023
UTC's Kam Brown Named To HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-America Team
  • 7/20/2023
Chattanooga FC Hosts NISA Independent Cup Southeast Region Final Saturday
  • 7/22/2023
Chattanooga Red Wolves Sign Jonathan Filipe
  • 7/22/2023
Happenings
Library And Zoo Program Offers Free Admission, Activities For Ages 18 And Younger
Library And Zoo Program Offers Free Admission, Activities For Ages 18 And Younger
  • 7/21/2023
David Queen Presented Plaque For Service To Friends Of Hixson
David Queen Presented Plaque For Service To Friends Of Hixson
  • 7/21/2023
Jerry Summers: Cuba: 1960-2023
Jerry Summers: Cuba: 1960-2023
  • 7/20/2023
Lake Resort Drive Full Closure Extended To July 25
Lake Resort Drive Full Closure Extended To July 25
  • 7/21/2023
AUDIO: Clint Powell Interviews Maury Nicely On 'Hoffa In Tennessee'
  • 7/21/2023
Entertainment
Earl Freudenberg: Memories Of Tony Bennett
Earl Freudenberg: Memories Of Tony Bennett
  • 7/22/2023
Barrelhouse Ballroom Presents 1st Annual Jerry Fest Aug. 5
Barrelhouse Ballroom Presents 1st Annual Jerry Fest Aug. 5
  • 7/21/2023
Shark Beach Movie Event At Chester Frost Park Aug. 5
Shark Beach Movie Event At Chester Frost Park Aug. 5
  • 7/21/2023
Dame Dash, LaRussell Announced For Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit; Early Access Tickets Released
  • 7/21/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Education
Best Of Grizzard: Education
  • 7/21/2023
Opinion
Car Dealerships, Train Your Service Employees Better
  • 7/21/2023
I Respectfully Dissent
  • 7/21/2023
Who Left Who?
  • 7/21/2023
Dining
2nd Community Pie To Open Near Hamilton Place
  • 7/20/2023
Cheddar's Location On Gunbarrel Road Sells For $7,623,621
  • 7/13/2023
I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens 1st Location In Hixson On July 17
I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens 1st Location In Hixson On July 17
  • 7/11/2023
Business
Unemployment In Tennessee Drops To Match All-Time Low Rate
  • 7/20/2023
Georgia Experiencing Record High Job Numbers In June
  • 7/20/2023
State High Court Rules On Health Care Liability Claims Against Hospitals
  • 7/20/2023
Real Estate
Real Estate Transfers For July 13-19
  • 7/20/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 7/20/2023
Steven Sharpe: Commercial Real Estate In Greater Chattanooga
Steven Sharpe: Commercial Real Estate In Greater Chattanooga
  • 7/19/2023
Student Scene
2 Chattanooga State Employees Honored With House Joint Resolution For Excellence In Education
2 Chattanooga State Employees Honored With House Joint Resolution For Excellence In Education
  • 7/21/2023
Board Of Regents Finds Cleveland State Criminal Justice Exam Not Compromised
  • 7/20/2023
CSCC's Robert Brewer Is The Wildlife Society Student Chapter Advisor Of The Year
CSCC's Robert Brewer Is The Wildlife Society Student Chapter Advisor Of The Year
  • 7/20/2023
Living Well
The Health Department Offering Back-To-School Immunizations And Vaccine Records For All School-Age Children
  • 7/21/2023
Attorney General Skrmetti's Statement On Proposed HHS HIPAA Privacy Rule
  • 7/21/2023
CHI Memorial’s Hollie Klug Honored As Health System Pharmacy Technician Of The Year
CHI Memorial’s Hollie Klug Honored As Health System Pharmacy Technician Of The Year
  • 7/20/2023
Memories
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Remembering Colorful Curtis Adams
  • 7/15/2023
Dickie Matthews Almost Got To Play For Lawrence Welk
  • 7/5/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Night Riders Lament
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Night Riders Lament
  • 7/21/2023
200-Acre Mountain Biking, Hiking Park On Signal Mountain Set To Open In September
  • 7/20/2023
Bike Chattanooga Expands Electrification With More E-Bikes And A New E-Station; Free 60-Minute Ride Offered July 20
  • 7/20/2023
Travel
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Calling On President Lincoln: “The Bolts Of War And Machinery”
  • 7/14/2023
Church
Local Author Jim Greeson Releases "Inspiration: A Daily Spiritual Connection”
  • 7/20/2023
SCWN Presents July Marketplace Luncheon With Dr. Rita Carr July 27
SCWN Presents July Marketplace Luncheon With Dr. Rita Carr July 27
  • 7/21/2023
Bob Tamasy: Key Ingredients For Marriages That Last And Last
  • 7/20/2023
Obituaries
James Cecil Russell
James Cecil Russell
  • 7/22/2023
Clifford Gregory "Greg" Coggin, Jr.
Clifford Gregory "Greg" Coggin, Jr.
  • 7/22/2023
Joann "JoJo" Cormier
Joann "JoJo" Cormier
  • 7/22/2023
Area Obituaries
Ellerman, Michael Dean (Dayton)
  • 7/22/2023
Hustad, Ralph Edward (Collegedale)
Hustad, Ralph Edward (Collegedale)
  • 7/21/2023
Thurman, Pamela (Athens)
Thurman, Pamela (Athens)
  • 7/21/2023