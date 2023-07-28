Latest Headlines

Boating Under The Influence Charge Dismissed Against Baylor Headmaster Chris Angel

  • Friday, July 28, 2023

A boating under the influence charge against Baylor School Headmaster Chris Angel was dismissed Friday morning.

District Attorney Coty Wamp was in General Sessions Court for the dismissal.

It was dismissed without a hearing in the courtroom of Judge Christie Sell.

Mr. Angel was taken into custody on Friday, June 9 following an arrest on charges of operating a boat while under the influence on Nickajack Lake.

Two days later, the president and head of school sent out an email regarding the incident.

“Dear Baylor Faculty, Staff and Parents,
I want to make you aware of a situation that is quickly becoming public. On Friday afternoon, I was cited by Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officials for unsafely operating a pontoon boat while with my wife and another couple. I accept full responsibility for my actions and have learned a valuable lesson from this situation; however, please know that I was not operating the boat unsafely.

As I move forward through this process, I want to assure you that I understand the responsibility I have to Baylor School, our faculty, students, and families to conduct myself in a professional manner both on and off campus. While I regret the distraction this will cause for us, know that I remain committed to the values of Baylor School. I have full faith in our legal system, and I look forward to a full and fair resolution of this matter.

Sincerely,
Chris Angel ’89”

Baylor School issued the following statement: "The school was immediately advised by Mr. Angel of this incident. The school stands behind Mr. Angel and is confident that this matter will be favorably resolved. Since this is a legal matter that will be handled by the court, the school will not be issuing any further statements or comments."

