2 Inmates Charged With Introducing Fentanyl Into The Bradley County Jail After 2 Overdoses

  • Monday, July 3, 2023
Two inmates at the Bradley County Jail have been charged with introduction of fentanyl into the facility after two overdoses in June at the jail prompted investigations.

On June 11 a joint investigation by correctional staff, Bradley County detectives and the 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force was conducted.

Officials said, "During the investigation, a new intake at the jail, Matthew Howell, was being escorted to be searched as part of this investigation. A correctional officer operating cameras observed Howell drop a small plastic bag in the hallway as he was being escorted.
The plastic bag contained pills and was collected as evidence in the case. Agents with the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force recognize the pills to be consistent with counterfeit pills containing fentanyl."

Howell was charged by the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force with introduction of fentanyl into a penal
institution.

On June 24, an overdose at the jail prompted another joint investigation by correctional staff, Bradley County detectives and the 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

During this investigation, an inmate, Rosa Rodriguez, was discovered to be in possession of approximately sixty (60) manufactured fentanyl pills.

Ms. Rodriguez was charged by the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force with introduction of fentanyl into a penal institution and possession of fentanyl for resale.

She is being held at the Bradley County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
  • 7/3/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 7/3/2023

A woman on N. Howell Avenue told police that during the night hours someone entered her Hyundai Santa Fe and went through her consoles. She said that she was keeping $3,000 in cash in the center ... more

  • 7/3/2023

An officer blocking traffic for a fallen tree had to also work a single vehicle crash in the 4300 block of University Drive after a driver got out to speak with the officer. The driver failed ... more

  • 7/3/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

  • 7/3/2023
  • 7/2/2023
  • 7/2/2023
  • 7/2/2023
  • 7/2/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 6/30/2023
  • 6/30/2023
  • 6/30/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 7/2/2023
  • 7/2/2023
  • 7/2/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 6/30/2023
  • 6/29/2023
  • 6/30/2023
  • 6/29/2023
  • 6/29/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 6/30/2023
  • 6/28/2023
  • 6/28/2023
  • 6/28/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 6/29/2023
  • 6/29/2023
  • 6/23/2023
  • 6/30/2023
  • 6/30/2023
  • 6/30/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 6/30/2023
  • 6/29/2023
  • 6/26/2023
  • 6/22/2023
  • 6/20/2023
  • 7/2/2023
  • 6/30/2023
  • 6/30/2023
  • 6/28/2023
  • 6/27/2023
  • 6/22/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 6/29/2023
  • 6/29/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 7/3/2023
  • 7/3/2023