Two People Cursing At Someone In Walmart- And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An individual called police about a disorder that had occurred at the Walmart after allegedly being cursed at by two people in the store. The reporting person didn’t want to speak to police and didn’t know where the other two individuals had gone.A two car crash was reported near the 4300 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road.A business alarm was activated at Crank’s Sports Cards in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway. Everything checked out ok.An unknown 911 call came in from the 4600 block of McDonald Road.The call was found to have been a mistaken pocket dial.A sixteen-year-old was reported to have run away from their home in the 4600 block of Barn Owl Place.A concerned citizen reported that an eight-year-old child was driving a golf cart on the road in the 9600 block of Chaucer Terrace with other children. The area was checked but nothing was located.A driver was arrested for DUI in the Walmart parking lot and was also charged with refusal of implied consent.An unknown 911 call came in from the 10700 block of Lonnie Lane. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.An unknown 911 call came in from the Walmart. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.A resident of the Wellesley neighborhood called police to report that fireworks debris was falling on their roof. They advised that fireworks were being discharged in the area, but they didn’t want to speak with police about it.A resident of the Downing Green neighborhood called police to report that fireworks debris was falling on their roof. They advised that fireworks were being discharged in the area, but they didn’t want to speak with police about it.