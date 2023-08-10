$686 In Merchandise Stolen From Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Walmart reported a theft that had occurred earlier in the day. The suspect stole $686 worth of merchandise.

An officer responded to the Apison Pike branch of Regions Bank for an alarm. All doors and windows were locked and secure.



A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.



Police and the fire department responded to the Collegedale Community Church for a fire alarm. Everything checked out okay.



Police responded to a two vehicle crash in the 8400 block of Apison Pike.





Both vehicles were towed from the scene.An officer was called to the 5600 block of Edgmon Road for a broken down vehicle. The vehicle wasn’t causing a roadway hazard for the passing cars.Collegedale police were requested to assist the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) by responding to an address in the Grindstone Estates neighborhood to speak with a radio operator regarding certain federal regulations.A resident in the 8800 block of Apison Pike called police to their home after reporting that they were hearing noises coming from outside their residence. The noises were found to be the thunderstorm.Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office by locating a reported suspicious individual they had been looking for near State and Main Streets. An officer remained with the individual in the 5400 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road until a sheriff’s deputy arrived and gave the individual a courtesy ride to a nearby apartment.