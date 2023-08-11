Walmart Thief Says He Was Just Borrowing The Item - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A shoplifting suspect was caught stealing at the Walmart but advised that they were just borrowing the stolen property and would return it after they were done using it. The individual was charged with the theft.An officer responded to an alarm at the Salsarita’s, in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway. Everything checked out ok.An officer responded to an alarm at Steris, in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. Everything checked out ok.A two vehicle crash was reported in the Walmart parking lot.Officers assisted two individuals from out of town locate the Walmart.Police responded to a disorder at the Walmart.Contact was made with an individual who had already been banned from the store and was causing a disturbance in the eyeglass section. The individual was arrested for disorderly conduct and also charged with criminal trespass and possession of marijuana.A traffic stop in the 9100 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver being charged with driving without a license and possession of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation from an original drug paraphernalia charge.An individual stole a bicycle from the Walmart. The suspect was identified and charges are pending.Officers responded to an alarm at the Kidney Center, in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Everything checked out ok.An individual was caught shoplifting at the Walmart and charged with the theft.An officer responded to a parking complaint in the 9500 block of Salisbury Lane. The complainant was advised to handle the issue through their home owner’s association.A hit and run crash was reported in the Walmart parking lot after a vehicle struck a parked car and fled the scene.A two car crash was reported in the 10800 block of Apison Pike. There were no injuries.A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant and a bond revocation warrant from an original driving on a revoked license charge.Night shift officers were dispatched to the Tractor Supply for what appeared to be a theft in progress. It turned out to be employees looking for their keys.