Police Blotter: Man Acts Erratically In Walmart Restroom; Upset Circle K Customer Knocks Over Donut Display

  • Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Police were called to Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. where a man was acting erratically in the rear restroom. Police removed the man from the restroom and escorted him to the front. He was checked by Medic 11 and refused treatment. No further police action was taken at this time.

* * *

Police were called to America’s Best Value Inn at 7638 Lee Hwy. where a woman appeared to have a disagreement with an acquaintance who ended up following her from one motel to another. The woman and the man had to be separated by their friends. The woman didn’t want to elaborate further about what occurred.

* * *

A man on E. Brainerd Road told police a vehicle struck his vehicle between 9:30 p.m. the previous night and 9:45 a.m. that morning and fled. An officer saw damage to the front driver's side of the man’s vehicle.

* * *

An employee of Kohl’s at 1812 Gunbarrel Road told police a black female wearing all black clothing and shoes entered the store and filled up a shopping cart before exiting the store with the unpaid merchandise equaling up to approximately $1,000. He said the woman left in a black Ford vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Mountain Creek Road received a notification that her package was delivered the day before. This was confirmed by a picture attached with the notification from FedEx. She attempted to collect the package but it was not there and believes it was stolen. The picture notification she reserved was attached to this report. The picture showed the package was placed outside of the "package room" which stays locked to where only mail carriers and tenants can access it. The package contained clothing, shoes and jewelry, valued at $142.93.

* * *

An officer responded to suspicious activity near the intersection of S. Willow Street and E. Main Street. Police were told a man was wearing an orange jumpsuit, similar to those given in institutions/prisons. The officer found the man near 1700 S. Willow St. and identified him. The officer saw his jumpsuit was a normal orange jumpsuit, not affiliated with an institution. The man told the officer he received it from the kitchen at 727 E. 11th St.

* * *

Staff at Texas Roadhouse at 7035 Amin Dr. told police they found a Springfield Armory magazine loaded with 10 rounds of 9mm hollow point ammunition. The identity of the owner is unknown. The magazine was submitted to Property.

* * *

Dispatch received an immediate 911 hang up call from Bennett Avenue. An officer arrived and knocked and loudly announced their presence. Upon knocking the front lights of the home immediately turned off. The officer proceeded around the exterior of the building with interior lights continuing to be turned off as the officer approached. Police found no doors to the residence unsecured. The officer saw an interior second floor light that remained on and heard muffled voices from upstairs. The officer again loudly announced presence with no response. Seeing and hearing no sign of distress, and with no further driving force, no further police action could be taken.

* * *

An employee of the Westin Downtown Hotel at 801 Pine St. told police a white female, wearing a blue sweater and light blue mini-skirt, was stealing items from the hotel. The employee said she might have taken a coffee from the cafeteria area, and she might have taken other items. The employee further said they thought the suspect looked skinny when she came in, but when she was leaving, she looked like she was pregnant. Due to the lack of evidence for a theft, it was concluded to be unfounded. Police were unable to locate the alleged suspect.

* * *

The McDonald’s manager at 1117 E. 3rd St. told police two customers were having a verbal disorder in the drive thru. Both left and no one wanted to have the police called. She said they were in separate vehicles and they were just yelling back and forth at each other and it never got physical.

* * *

A Home Depot employee at 7421 Commons Blvd. told police a black male, about 6'2" with short dreads, wearing dark blue sweat pants and a red shirt, came in the store around noon. The man was also wearing a mask. He tried to make a return on items he didn’t purchase. The clerk at the desk noticed the suspect’s face from other stores posting his picture. The suspect was not given the money on the returns. He left the store before police arrived, driving a black vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Lee Highway told police that she had been incarcerated from February-April and two people had stolen items out of her storage. She identified them, a man and a woman. She said that while at their residence, she saw some of her stolen items but didn’t confront them. An officer tried to view camera footage, but due to the theft occurring five months ago there was no footage to review.

* * *

An employee at Life Storage at 5056 New Country Dr. told police a customer came in and told him her husband backed a trailer into the building. The woman left because of how busy they were. However, the woman contacted the business and gave them her insurance information for the property damage. Damage to the building consisted of the metal siding of the building being dented and partially pulled away from the wall. The employee just needed a report for the company.

* * *

An officer saw a black Chrysler 300 parked in a handicap spot at the Baymont Inn, 7017 Shallowford Road. The tag registration was expired (March, 2023) and didn’t match the vehicle. The vehicle left the parking spot and merged onto Shallowford Road. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle by activating emergency blue lights near the intersection of Shallowford Road and Amin Drive. The vehicle initially stopped, but then continued through the intersection. The officer then activated the siren however, the vehicle still didn’t stop. It was clear at that point that the driver was evading police, so the officer deactivated the blue lights and siren. The car was last seen traveling southbound on I-75. The officer watched security camera footage at the Baymont Inn. The footage showed the vehicle pull into that parking spot. A bald, black male entered the vehicle through the front passenger door. The man was in the vehicle for several minutes before exiting and walking back towards the motel. Due to some of the cameras at Baymont Inn being inoperable, the officer was unable to see which room the man went to. It appeared that the driver of the vehicle never exited the car. Further investigation will follow.

* * *

A Circle K employee at 4900 Brainerd Road told police a suspect came into the store and tried to buy some blunt papers. When the employee asked for an ID, the suspect became mad and went outside. The suspect returned with ID and began yelling at the employee. The employee refused sale to the suspect and they grabbed items in the store and threw them around and knocked over a donut display. The suspect left in a dark colored Ford Escape.

