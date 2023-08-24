Latest Headlines

TVA Plans To Invest $15 Billion Over The Next 3 Years To Meet Region’s Growth; To Raise Rates 4.5%

  • Thursday, August 24, 2023

The Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors took action on Thursday at a meeting in Chattanooga to approve $15 billion in investments over the next three years to build additional generation and upgrade the existing system "to ensure the region continues to benefit from affordable, reliable power."

Also, the TVA Board unanimously approved a 4.5 percent increase in the effective rate. That translates to an average increase of about $3.50 on a typical residential energy bill each month. Officials said the action was taken "to ensure the region has the energy it needs to meet growing demand and economic development."

Officials said, "TVA is focused on meeting growing electricity demand while maintaining energy security and moving to a net-zero carbon future."

“It took us 90 years to build our current power system which positively changed the lives of millions,” said TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash. “In the next 30 years, we will have to double or triple the current systems at a speed unlike any other time in TVA history to ensure we can continue to provide affordable, reliable, resilient and sustainable energy to fuel the region’s economic growth.”

In 1950, about two percent of the energy used in the United States came from electricity. Today, it’s around 22 percent and growing, he said.

Officials said, "During the decade before COVID, TVA’s seven-state region saw almost no electric load growth. Post-COVID, the region has experienced tremendous economic growth, fueled by several factors — including TVA’s clean, affordable electricity.  TVA’s base power rates have remained flat during these four years while significant investments were made in our power system. 

In addition, the area’s population is growing at about three times the national average."

Mr. Lyash said, “The direction and investments TVA is making now are rooted in the realities of the energy demand around us."

“TVA is not immune to cost increase, inflation and supply chain challenges,” said Mr. Lyash. “We worked to minimize any impact on families while balancing our region’s growing energy needs, and these funds will allow us to invest in new capacity as well as invest in the reliability of our current assets.”

He said the need for funding to build new generation "is not unique to TVA. Even with a rate adjustment, TVA’s energy costs remain lower than 70 percent of the nation’s top 100 utilities. For comparison, surrounding peer utilities requested or received $6.6 billion in rate increases from February 2022 through December 2023."

Over the past 10 years, TVA has invested $25 billion in existing and new generation. Currently, TVA is adding 3,800 megawatts of new generation. Three new flexible, dispatchable units at Colbert came online in July under budget and ahead of schedule, it was stated.

An additional 1,250 megawatts are scheduled to come online in 2023 and 2024 at Paradise and Johnsonville. TVA is aggressively working to add more than 10,000 megawatts of new solar energy by 2035 and is adding its first battery storage facility in Vonore, Tn., the board was told

In addition, TVA is working to offset approximately 30 percent of new load growth in the next 10 years through energy efficiency and demand response programs. TVA will invest $100 million in energy efficiency and demand response programs to accomplish this, continuing to help lower energy bills, officials said.

Over the next three years alone, TVA is planning to invest $15 billion in the system.

“Our region’s future is bright,” Mr. Lyash said. “The challenge is finding the right balance in changing conditions that are fiscally responsible while ensuring that we can provide the power you need over the next 30 years.” 

The board also approved TVA’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget and rescinded the Declaration of Surplus for the Bellefonte Nuclear Plant site.

Chattanooga developer Franklin L. Haney in 2016 won an auction to purchase the Bellefonte Nuclear Plant with a bid of $111 million. However TVA later pulled out of the deal.

Latest Headlines
Will Healy Among Inaugural Inductees To Boyd Buchanan Hall Of Fame
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/24/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • Breaking News
  • 8/24/2023
Chattanoogan.com Prep Football Picks: Week #2
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/24/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/24/2023
Ooltewah Club Hosts First "The Gibby" Tournament Monday
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/24/2023
TVA Plans To Invest $15 Billion Over The Next 3 Years To Meet Region’s Growth; To Raise Rates 4.5%
  • Breaking News
  • 8/24/2023
Breaking News
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 8/24/2023

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 BIRDSONG, CORNELLIUS LAVETT TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION 08/24/2023 1 BROWN, DONNA CAROL FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/24/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Jones Gets 8-Year Sentence In 2019 College Hill Courts Shooting
  • 8/24/2023

Joshua Lamont Jones has pleaded guilty in connection with a 2019 shooting at College Hill Courts. Jones, who was 25 at the time of the incident, was given an eight-year sentence after pleading ... more

Breaking News
Person Arrested For 5th DUI Offense - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/24/2023
Police Blotter: Gun Found In Ice Machine At Westin; Woman Waits 3 Hours To Report Hit And Run Because Of An Errand
  • 8/24/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/24/2023
County Schools Reach Level 5 In TVAAS; 27 Schools In Top Tier
  • 8/23/2023
2 Youths In Car At Time Of Arcadia Avenue Slaying Testify At Preliminary Hearing
2 Youths In Car At Time Of Arcadia Avenue Slaying Testify At Preliminary Hearing
  • 8/23/2023
Opinion
Two Chattanoogas
  • 8/23/2023
Start School After Labor Day - And Response (2)
  • 8/23/2023
A Disturbing Facebook Profile By A Self-Proclaimed Community Leader - And Response (5)
A Disturbing Facebook Profile By A Self-Proclaimed Community Leader - And Response (5)
  • 8/22/2023
Navigating The Perils Of Unchecked Support For Law Enforcement - And Response
  • 8/22/2023
Greg Martin: Special Legislative Session
  • 8/22/2023
Sports
Bryce Ledford Co-Leader After First Round Of Tennessee Mid-Amateur
  • 8/23/2023
Red Wolves Drop 2-1 Match At Greenville
  • 8/23/2023
UTC's Ford Named To Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List
  • 8/23/2023
UTC Volleyball Travels To Georgia State Invitational
  • 8/23/2023
UTC Soccer Travels To North Alabama Thursday
  • 8/23/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Diane Siskin Recalls Pursuing Jimmy Carter Stories In Plains With Curtis Adams
John Shearer: Diane Siskin Recalls Pursuing Jimmy Carter Stories In Plains With Curtis Adams
  • 8/23/2023
Donations To Hey Earl Roast On Sept. 12 To Be Doubled By Donor
  • 8/23/2023
Jerry Summers: Scopes Trial Again - Genesis
Jerry Summers: Scopes Trial Again - Genesis
  • 8/24/2023
CPD Crisis Intervention School Graduation Is Aug. 25
  • 8/24/2023
Young Princes And Princesses To Welcome Fall On Sept. 24
Young Princes And Princesses To Welcome Fall On Sept. 24
  • 8/24/2023
Entertainment
Twisted Pine Plays At The Granfalloon Sept. 5
Twisted Pine Plays At The Granfalloon Sept. 5
  • 8/24/2023
Free Acoustic Concert Sept. 7 At Heritage House
Free Acoustic Concert Sept. 7 At Heritage House
  • 8/23/2023
East Tennessee Native Mitch Rossell Running Strong On ‘America’s Got Talent’
  • 8/23/2023
Riverfront Nights' Last Show Of 2023 Season Is Saturday
  • 8/23/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/23/2023
Opinion
Two Chattanoogas
  • 8/23/2023
Start School After Labor Day - And Response (2)
  • 8/23/2023
A Disturbing Facebook Profile By A Self-Proclaimed Community Leader - And Response (5)
A Disturbing Facebook Profile By A Self-Proclaimed Community Leader - And Response (5)
  • 8/22/2023
Dining
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2023
Escape Night Club Runs Into Zoning Issue
  • 8/18/2023
Business
Urban League To Host Entrepreneur Power Luncheon Aug. 31
Urban League To Host Entrepreneur Power Luncheon Aug. 31
  • 8/23/2023
Pangle Named Dalton's New Assistant City Administrator
Pangle Named Dalton's New Assistant City Administrator
  • 8/23/2023
Grant Konvalinka & Harrison, P.C.'s David Higney Receives Recognition
Grant Konvalinka & Harrison, P.C.'s David Higney Receives Recognition
  • 8/23/2023
Real Estate
City of Chattanooga Launches Affordable Housing Search Tool
  • 8/24/2023
Citizen Feedback Requested About Redevelopment Of Hutcheson Hospital Property In Fort Oglethorpe
Citizen Feedback Requested About Redevelopment Of Hutcheson Hospital Property In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 8/23/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 17-23
  • 8/24/2023
Student Scene
UTC Honors College Collaborates With Chattanooga On Innovative Solutions To Citywide Problems
UTC Honors College Collaborates With Chattanooga On Innovative Solutions To Citywide Problems
  • 8/21/2023
Project Inspire Teacher Residency Making Strides In Teacher Diversity
  • 8/21/2023
Final Bricks Installed At CSCC's Community First Walkway
Final Bricks Installed At CSCC's Community First Walkway
  • 8/21/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Foundation’s 8th Annual Mastering Memory Care Golf Tournament Raises Nearly $75K
  • 8/23/2023
Public Event To Be Held For International Overdose Awareness Day Friday
Public Event To Be Held For International Overdose Awareness Day Friday
  • 8/23/2023
Chattanooga Community Centers Return To Standard Operating Hours
Chattanooga Community Centers Return To Standard Operating Hours
  • 8/22/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg's Interview Of Abe Zarzour On The Iconic Zarzour's Restaurant
  • 8/17/2023
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
Outdoors
Grassroots Outdoor Alliance Promotes East Ridge's Dana Howe To Vice President
Grassroots Outdoor Alliance Promotes East Ridge's Dana Howe To Vice President
  • 8/24/2023
Rock The Ridge Festival Sept. 15 Is 1st Celebration Of Walden Ridge's Rich Environment
Rock The Ridge Festival Sept. 15 Is 1st Celebration Of Walden Ridge's Rich Environment
  • 8/24/2023
Reflection Riding’s Lower Meadows Enter Peak Bloom
Reflection Riding’s Lower Meadows Enter Peak Bloom
  • 8/23/2023
Travel
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Tourism To Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Contributes $81,396,000 To Local Economy
  • 8/21/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Recapturing The Rewards Of Repentance
Bob Tamasy: Recapturing The Rewards Of Repentance
  • 8/24/2023
"Exceedingly, Abundantly Should Be Enough" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/23/2023
Greater Tucker Celebrates Family And Friends Day Sunday
  • 8/23/2023
Obituaries
Teddy Joe Whittenbarger
Teddy Joe Whittenbarger
  • 8/24/2023
Alice Sue Lee Hamrick
Alice Sue Lee Hamrick
  • 8/23/2023
Barbara Joann Angland
Barbara Joann Angland
  • 8/23/2023
Area Obituaries
Fricks, Edward Henry (Dalton)
Fricks, Edward Henry (Dalton)
  • 8/24/2023
Cyree, David Harlan (Cleveland)
Cyree, David Harlan (Cleveland)
  • 8/23/2023
Musselwhite, James "Jim" Delmar (Cleveland)
Musselwhite, James "Jim" Delmar (Cleveland)
  • 8/23/2023