Chattanooga Police Help Clear Georgia Murder Case From Last Year

Chattanooga Police were able to help Douglas County, Ga. sheriff’s investigators and other state and federal agencies close a home invasion murder case from June of last year, assisting in the capture of one of four fugitives.

Jermonie Taj Suttles, 21, of Jonesboro, Ga., was captured in Chattanooga on Aug. 9. He, Christian Jerial Dejernett, 20, of Jonesboro, Keyako Elijah Enrique Moore, 22, of Jonesboro, and Dion Eric Williams, 46, of Charlotte, N.C., have all now been captured and charged in the June 7, 2022, home invasion killing of Corey Myers at an apartment complex in Lithia Springs, Ga.

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds credits the Chattanooga Police Department, the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Secret Service, the Atlanta Violent Crimes Task Force of the FBI, Georgia State Patrol SWAT teams, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Division, and Homicide Detectives and Fugitive Units from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina Police Department along with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division for bringing all the individuals involved to justice.