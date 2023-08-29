Police Blotter: Victoria’s Secret Thieves Take $2,200 In Merchandise; Guest Won’t Leave Read House

The manager of Victoria’s Secret at Hamilton Place Mall told police two black females came into the store twice and stole merchandise. The manager said the women came in at 12:30 p.m. and again at 3:20 p.m. The total loss in merchandise was approximately $2,200.

* * *

A man on Kirby Avenue told police his uncle's dirt bike had been stolen from the front porch. The uncle called and confirmed the dirt bike was stolen. The bike was blue and white with a gold Monster sticker on the right side rear fender. The bike was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Chestnut Street told police her bike had been stolen from the small fenced area where she keeps it. This area also houses the bikes of other people who live at the apartments. Her apartment had video footage of the theft and the suspect. She valued the bike around $200. Police sent out a photo of the suspect for possible ID. If the suspect is identified, appropriate action will be taken.

* * *

A man told police his wife’s car was keyed while she was at work at Amazon at 7200 Discovery Dr. He said when she returned home, they discovered the black Hyundai Santa Fe had been damaged on the passenger side.

* * *

A man on Chestnut Street told police his bike was stolen. He said it was a black and gray Trek 5300 mountain bike with a little red. He noticed a man enter the garage and shortly after noticed the emergency exit alarm was going off. He later noticed his bike was stolen.

* * *

A man on McBriend Road was instructed to evacuate the area due to a chemical spill. He required additional support. Police assisted the man by transporting him to an apartment on E. Brainerd Road.

* * *

A woman at an address on E. Main Street told police she noticed that the front door of the apartment complex had been broken. Police saw the front door, valued at about $700, was broken by a brick. The brick was in the lobby of the apartment complex. Police were able to get in contact with the courtesy officer and he said he would secure the door.

* * *

An employee of Circle K at 600 Ashland Terrace told police a homeless white male with face tattoos had been walking around the lot, yelling at his shoe and entering garbage cans. She wanted the man to stay off the property. When police arrived, the man had already left and police couldn’t find him in the area.

* * *

Police were called to Miller Park where a woman said another man told her he saw a man with a firearm, but he didn’t brandish it. She said the man had a .45 caliber pistol. The man was gone before police arrived and the woman just wanted police to know. An officer patrolled the area in an attempt to find the man, but didn’t locate anyone. The woman was told to call back if he returned.

* * *

Staff at the Enterprise car rental at 4515 Hixson Pike told police they found a pistol in a returned rental car. An officer responded, collected the pistol, and checked it through NCIC. The owner of the pistol was then contacted. The owner met the officer and the pistol was returned to him.

* * *

A stolen vehicle was recovered on E. 23rd Street. The keys were inside it in the middle console and it was dusted for possible prints. The owner was notified and requested it be towed. It was towed by United Transport #2 and removed from NCIC.

* * *

A black male, wearing a blue pineapple shirt, silver necklace and black pants, walked onto a porch on E. 10th Street and took a bag containing women’s clothing from the porch. A Ring camera captured the incident.

* * *

Loss prevention staff at Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. stopped a white male who had passed the point of sale with $201.18 of merchandise. The employee took the merchandise and asked for a receipt. The man said he would get it from his car, however he got into his car and drove away. The vehicle he left in was a Nissan Rogue. Walmart wants to press charges for shoplifting.

* * *

A man on S. Hawthorne Street told police a white pickup truck came through the property he rents and the property next to him. Both properties are owned by his landlord but he was unable to be reached. The man wanted to have the incident documented so he didn’t get in trouble with his landlord.

* * *

The manager of Gabe’s at 5380 Highway 153 called police and said a suspect from a previous shoplifting was in the store. Police arrived and the manager showed a picture of a suspect from a shoplifting at Gabe's from an earlier date. It was clearly a photo of the individual in the store. Officers spoke with the man who said he had never stolen before. His information was forwarded to the officer that handled the original incident.

* * *

Police received a call about a shoplifter at Sally Beauty Supply at 5760 Highway 153. An officer arrived and spoke to an employee, who didn’t provide much information about the suspect and didn’t want to make a report. Police spoke with the original caller over the phone who said a white female with blonde hair was concealing items in a backpack. The woman went to the counter and paid for one item then exited the store. They didn’t want to prosecute or make a report.

* * *

A woman on Forest Villas Circle told police her roommate was yelling and refusing to leave. Police arrived and spoke with the woman outside the home. She said her roommate was her ex-boyfriend and he was upset and yelling and she called someone to come get him. She said he had left before police arrived. She said the man had not harmed her, was just angry and yelling. Police searched the area for the man but were unable to find him.

* * *

Police responded in reference to a suspicious person sleeping on the stairs of St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 305 W. 7th St. The man told police he had been out the night before and drank too much. Police gave the man a ride to his residence on Walnut Street.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police she believed someone was in a recently abandoned residence on Water Street because the front door was open and a rear window was broken out. Officers cleared the residence, which was vacant and dirty. Officers secured the front door, however the rear window was broken out.

* * *

An employee of the Read House at 107 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. told police there had been multiple altercations with a guest and hotel staff. She said the guest’s vehicle had eventually been towed and he had been asked to check out of his room and leave the hotel. The man returned to his room and didn’t attempt to leave or check out. The employee had been informed by the manager to call the police and have him trespassed from the Read House. Upon first attempt to speak with the man, he refused to open the door as he didn’t believe officers to be real police officers. Police told him the officers were in fact real police officers, and he then requested the hotel security officer. The security officer was with police outside of the room. The man said through the door that he didn’t recognize the security officer and wouldn’t come out of his room. The man then called 911 to request for officers to which he was informed officers were outside of his room attempting to speak with him. At that point, the man opened the door. Officers spoke with the man and informed him he was trespassed. He was asked to pack his things and leave the hotel. He complied with packing his belongings and was escorted by officers off of the property. He was informed multiple more times that he was trespassed from the property and to not return. Officers then transported the man to another hotel without incident.