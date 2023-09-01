Latest Headlines

2-Day Trafficking Operation In Chattanooga Area Leads To Arrests

  • Friday, September 1, 2023
Five men face charges and seven women accepted services following a two-day operation to address human trafficking in the Chattanooga area. There was a total of 21 encounters with individuals during this operation.

The operation on August 25 and 26 was a partnership between the TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the Chattanooga Police Department, the Office of 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp and Grow Free Tennessee.
Authorities worked to rescue potential trafficking victims, while identifying those engaged in trafficking, promoting, recruiting, or soliciting others for the purpose of commercial sex.

Those arrested and/or receiving citations include:

David Acevedo (DOB 6-19-1998): Simple Possession, Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon, Drug Paraphernalia, Promoting Prostitution
Jermaine Suttles (DOB 9-6-1981): Promoting Prostitution
Ian Strebeck (DOB 10-21-1989): Promoting Prostitution, Drug Paraphernalia
Jonathan Harris (DOB 9-19-1979): Promoting Prostitution
Brandon Nichols (DOB 7-18-1990): Manufacture/Sale/Delivery of Schedule II – Fentanyl
 
As a result of the operation, seven women were offered and accepted services from Grow Free Tennessee. Several other individuals declined services and/or were cited or arrested on outstanding, unrelated warrants during the operation.
Latest Headlines
Zarzours Property Sold; Restaurant To Close At End Of October After Long Run
Zarzours Property Sold; Restaurant To Close At End Of October After Long Run
  • Breaking News
  • 9/1/2023
2-Day Trafficking Operation In Chattanooga Area Leads To Arrests
  • Breaking News
  • 9/1/2023
Baylor Soccer Teams Earn National Academic Award
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/1/2023
Lee Volleyball Opens Season At Erskine Invitational
  • Sports
  • 9/1/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/1/2023
Person On Scooter With No Lights Is Struck - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 9/1/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 9/1/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Person On Scooter With No Lights Is Struck - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/1/2023

An individual on a small electric scooter board crossing the street in the dark without any a lights on was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive. There ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/1/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID 4090 TEAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 52 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman In Accident Just Trying To Do The Right Thing; Porsche Damaged By Errant Golf Ball
  • 9/1/2023
Senator Colton Moore Hits Governor On Refusal To Hold Special Session
  • 8/31/2023
Alpine Crest Parents Rebel Against Loss Of School; Sharpe Urges Open Mind
Alpine Crest Parents Rebel Against Loss Of School; Sharpe Urges Open Mind
  • 8/31/2023
Plans Unveiled For Expanding Convention Center; May Include 25-Story Hotel
Plans Unveiled For Expanding Convention Center; May Include 25-Story Hotel
  • 8/31/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 8/31/2023
Opinion
Greg Martin: Legislative Update, August 2023 After Session
  • 8/30/2023
Big Waste Of Taxpayer Dollars - And Response (2)
  • 8/30/2023
Our Expensive County Mayor
  • 9/1/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/1/2023
Update ICU Visiting Hours So Family Can Be With Loved Ones
  • 8/30/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Milton Ready To Handle Trust Passed On To Him
Dan Fleser: Milton Ready To Handle Trust Passed On To Him
  • 8/31/2023
Wiedmer: Are The Ddgers About To Do To The Braves What The Braves Did To The Giants In 1993?
Wiedmer: Are The Ddgers About To Do To The Braves What The Braves Did To The Giants In 1993?
  • 8/31/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week One
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week One
  • 8/31/2023
Lee Volleyball Opens Season At Erskine Invitational
  • 9/1/2023
McLaughlin Hat Trick Leads Lee Men TO 3-1 Soccer Win
  • 9/1/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: An Architectural Look At Threatened Alpine Crest, Clifton Hills, DuPont, Hixson, And Rivermont Elementaries
  • 9/1/2023
Patriot Day And “Welcome Home” Parade To Honor Captain Larry Taylor Is Sept. 11
Patriot Day And “Welcome Home” Parade To Honor Captain Larry Taylor Is Sept. 11
  • 8/30/2023
Jerry Summers: What Is Truth?
Jerry Summers: What Is Truth?
  • 8/31/2023
Donations To Hey Earl Roast On Sept. 12 To Be Doubled By Donor
  • 8/31/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 8/31/2023
Entertainment
Lil' Ed And The Blues Imperials Perform Live Sept. 24
  • 8/30/2023
The Brothers Comatose To Perform At 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Oct. 7
The Brothers Comatose To Perform At 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Oct. 7
  • 8/30/2023
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Announces Children's Auditions
  • 8/29/2023
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials To Perform At Songbirds Sept. 24
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials To Perform At Songbirds Sept. 24
  • 8/31/2023
Songbirds Opens 5 New Celebrity Guitar Exhibits Including Dolly Parton, Richard Lloyd And Simon Tam
  • 8/31/2023
Opinion
Greg Martin: Legislative Update, August 2023 After Session
  • 8/30/2023
Big Waste Of Taxpayer Dollars - And Response (2)
  • 8/30/2023
Our Expensive County Mayor
  • 9/1/2023
Dining
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2023
Business
Justice Kirby Elected To Serve As Chief Justice Of Tennessee Supreme Court
  • 8/31/2023
New Vehicle Sales Drop, Used Vehicle Sales Rise In August
  • 9/1/2023
PODCAST: Lee Davis On CrimeCast - The 1st Mitochondrial DNA Evidence Ever Used In A Courtroom
  • 9/1/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For August
  • 9/1/2023
NAR Honors Realtor From Chattanooga As 2023 Good Neighbor Awards Finalist
  • 8/31/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 24-31
  • 8/31/2023
Student Scene
CSCC Completes MIG Welding Bootcamp
CSCC Completes MIG Welding Bootcamp
  • 8/30/2023
$2 Million Gift Made To UT College Of Law In Name Of Chattanooga-Based Law Firm Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers, P.C.
$2 Million Gift Made To UT College Of Law In Name Of Chattanooga-Based Law Firm Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers, P.C.
  • 8/30/2023
13th Annual UTC Constitution Day Public Lecture And Symposium Is Sept. 13
13th Annual UTC Constitution Day Public Lecture And Symposium Is Sept. 13
  • 8/29/2023
Living Well
Hamilton County Taking Action To Combat Opioid Epidemic With Incoming Settlement Dollars From State
  • 8/31/2023
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Brett Melnikoff, MD, Joins The Chattanooga Heart Institute
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Brett Melnikoff, MD, Joins The Chattanooga Heart Institute
  • 9/1/2023
CHI Memorial Awarded ‘Thrombectomy Capable’ Certification
CHI Memorial Awarded ‘Thrombectomy Capable’ Certification
  • 8/31/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Naman Crowe
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Naman Crowe
  • 8/30/2023
Earl Freudenberg's Interview Of Abe Zarzour On The Iconic Zarzour's Restaurant
  • 8/17/2023
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
Outdoors
Comment Period Open For Fishing Regulation Proposals
  • 8/31/2023
Labor Day Marks Final Major Holiday Boating Weekend
  • 8/31/2023
Tennessee River Gorge Trust Celebrates Brand-New Mountain Biking Trail System On Aetna Mountain
  • 8/30/2023
Travel
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Tourism To Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Contributes $81,396,000 To Local Economy
  • 8/21/2023
Church
Apison Baptist Church Childrens Awanas Work On Community Project
Apison Baptist Church Childrens Awanas Work On Community Project
  • 9/1/2023
Bob Tamasy: Living In The "Shadow Of Death"
Bob Tamasy: Living In The "Shadow Of Death"
  • 8/31/2023
"God Works In Your Behalf" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/29/2023
Obituaries
Edward L. Thompson
Edward L. Thompson
  • 9/1/2023
Lillian Victoria Keebler Ferguson
Lillian Victoria Keebler Ferguson
  • 8/31/2023
Roy Lee Fowler
Roy Lee Fowler
  • 8/31/2023
Area Obituaries
Nuno, Yolanda (Dalton)
  • 9/1/2023
Hartness, Louise "Snookie" (Tunnel Hill)
Hartness, Louise "Snookie" (Tunnel Hill)
  • 9/1/2023
Crawley, Douglas "Doug" (Dayton)
Crawley, Douglas "Doug" (Dayton)
  • 9/1/2023