Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Someone May Have Jumped From Market Street Bridge; Woman Unloading Her Car Has Items Stolen

  • Tuesday, September 12, 2023

A woman on the Market Street Bridge told police she saw a pair of shoes, a jacket, and a water bottle left there. It made her think that someone might have jumped from the bridge. Police didn’t find anything in the clothing. The officer explained that lots of clothing are given away and left behind here and there. There was nothing else to indicate anything else happened.

* * *

A woman on Moccasin Bend Road told police her alarm from the bathroom had gone off while she was at work. Officers walked around the perimeter and saw nothing that appeared to have been forced open. They went inside and searched to see if anyone was inside of her house. After checking the house, they didn’t find anyone or any signs of forced entry.

* * *

An officer saw a four-door black sedan traveling at an extremely high rate of speed at 1200 Broad St. The sedan ran through several red lights, and traveled on the opposite lane of traffic almost hitting several cones. The officer initiated emergency lights and attempted to catch up to the vehicle. The officer lost sight of the vehicle right after the TVA building on Broad Street. Police searched the area and couldn’t find the car. A BOLO was issued.

* * *

An officer was called to check on the traffic light signal that wasn’t functioning at the intersection of Willow Street and Bailey Avenue. Damage was found on a pole and video footage was retrieved which captured a semi-truck making contact with the southeast traffic light pole of the intersection. The collision caused damage to the pole and the wiring shut down the power on all the traffic lights at the intersection. The truck and driver had left. Workers couldn’t come out until the morning to fix the traffic light. Officers attempted to reset the traffic light using the traffic box to no avail. Public works responded and were able to temporarily place stop signs at the intersection making it a one-way continuous flow of traffic. Lettering quoting "Mission Baptist," "Disaster Relief" and "Bringing Help Hope and Healing" were on the side of the semi-truck trailer.

* * *

An officer saw a man sleeping next to a business at Broad Street and Watson Street. The officer told the man he needed to leave the area. He picked up his personal belongings and left.

* * *

A man at the Circle K at 5501 Highway 153 told police that while he was outside, his two phones (valued at $50 each) and his $25 lottery ticket were stolen out of his brown cardboard box. He said he had left his box behind the hot dog machine inside of the Circle K and said the employee was watching it while he left it unattended. He identified a man whom he believed to have stolen his property. The other man said he didn’t steal the man’s property. The Circle K employee said her manager would be in later to show video footage of what happened. The manager allowed police to see the footage and it didn’t show the other man steal from the first man. The angle of the video didn’t show the full corner by the hot dog machines, but it did show 3-5 people had walked by the hot dog corner. At no point did the footage show the other man interact with the box.

* * *

Police saw the back door to the closed Einstein Bros at 5237 Hixson Pike had been damaged, as if someone had been attempting to break in. Police went around to the front and saw a man between the business and Hixson Pike. When asked, the man said he didn’t know what had happened to the door and that he didn’t do it. He was reminded of the "No Trespassing" signs on the property, and agreed to comply.

* * *

Police were called to Union Avenue on a report of vandalism. Upon arrival, police walked around the house in order to find the broken window. Police found a number of bent screen frames around the exterior. Looking at the house behind the gate, on the left-hand side, was a broken window as well as hedge cutters lying on the ground. The owner of the house arrived and said it occurred sometime the previous day when he wasn’t home. There was a Ring doorbell, however, the man didn’t have access to the camera or a possible description of the individual(s). No injuries were reported and no items were taken from the property.

* * *

An employee at Chattanooga Bud Dispensary at 7022 Shallowford Road showed
police video footage of a light-skinned male, wearing a grey T-shirt with black long sleeves under it, blue jeans, tennis shoes, a black hat, and a medical face mask, entering the store. The employee said he asked her for two ounces of CBD THC. She said he then asked her to grab an item off the shelf behind her. As she turned around to grab the item, the man grabbed the THC and ran out of the store.

* * *

A Colorado truck repossessed by Carter Trucking had a Hellcat 9mm left in the center console. The truck was registered to a man. The weapon was place in Property.

* * *

A woman on Oak Street told police over the phone her wallet was stolen. She remembers last seeing it three days before and she noticed $100 worth of charges on her bank cards. The wallet was black leather with a gold zipper and Margo brand, valued at $50. Inside the wallet was the woman’s driver's license, a TVFCU debit card, a Zion credit card, a Zion debit card, and a driver's license of her friend. The woman notified her bank of the charges and saw a charge to Buddy's Vape Shop, who she was able to make contact with. The vape shop said a white female with short blonde hair, neck tattoos, a dark backpack, and a black bike had made a purchase with the card at the same time a charge was made to her account.

* * *

A woman on Lee Highway told police over the phone an unknown car dealership in Knoxville has been constantly harassing her about a vehicle that her son received from them. The woman said she hasn't spoken to her son and is unclear on why he gave her phone number to the car dealership. The woman said a man called on behalf of the car lot, stating that her son stole the car and she knows where the car is. The woman said she and her son don’t see eye to eye so they don’t contact one another.

* * *

A red Chevy truck was repossessed by Carter Towing and a weapon was found in the center console. The firearm was a Sig Sauer 40. The vehicle came back to a man. The weapon was taken to property.

* * *

A white Volkswagen Tiguan was repossessed by Carter Towing and a weapon was left on the front passenger seat. The firearm was a Ruger 45. The vehicle came back to a man. The weapon was taken to Property.

* * *

A woman on Graysville Road told police she was being harassed by a woman, due to her cousin hanging out with the woman’s husband. The woman said the other woman began calling her three days prior and she didn't answer. She said the other woman then began texting her two days prior. She said the other woman sent her a picture of her outside of her house. She wanted the incident reported for document purposes.

* * *

A woman on Enclave Bay Drive called police and said she wrote a check and placed it in her mailbox to be delivered. She checked her account information and noticed the check had been altered and deposited into someone else’s account. She said the name on the check was a woman. There was no other information on this suspect. The deposit slip didn’t have the location of the Regions Bank it was deposited into or the account number. The check was deposited via a mobile device.

* * *

A man called to request police standby while he collected his belongings from Jana Lane. Upon arrival, a woman already had all his belongings packed and ready to go. The man collected his things and left without incident. There was a small disagreement over a picture that the man took. The woman said the last time he took photos he burned them and wanted police to note that in the report.

* * *

A woman called police and said her vehicle was towed from Shallowford Road in the early morning hours by Chattanooga Impound. Dispatch confirmed this. The woman said when she retrieved her vehicle, she discovered that the transmission was not working and was damaged from the tow. The woman needed a report for insurance purposes.

* * *

A man on Sherman Street told police he was in a verbal argument with his girlfriend and he wanted her to leave. Police arrived and saw the man and woman in front of the residence. The woman agreed to leave the residence and left.

* * *

A woman on Market Street told police she had left her cart filled with groceries ($100), clothes ($70), and a silver 2014 MacBook Pro ($400) outside of her apartment door while she went back to her vehicle. She said she was gone for about seven minutes, but when she returned, her cart was stolen with her belongings inside. The woman did want to press charges over the incident. Officers spoke with security about camera footage but were unable to locate anything. Officers left security with a complaint card and email address for them to contact police if footage is found.

