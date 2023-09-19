Police Say Hixson Man Was Shot In The Head Defending Sister From Man With A Sword

Police said a Hixson man was shot in the head trying to defend his sister from a man with a sword on Sunday.

David J. Smith, 43, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.

Police arriving at 5718 Taggart Dr. found the victim lying in the roadway next to a vehicle. Trevor Bennett was rushed to the hospital, where a neurosurgeon was called for.

Police were told that Smith, the ex-boyfriend of the sister, forced his way into the house with the sword and was accusing her of sleeping around. The brother then came out with a gun, but Smith was apparently able to wrestle it away from him.

A minor, the son of Smith and the woman, said he saw Smith standing over his uncle and shooting him in the head.

The victim also had lacerations on his arms.