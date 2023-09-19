Latest Headlines

Police Say Hixson Man Was Shot In The Head Defending Sister From Man With A Sword

  • Tuesday, September 19, 2023
David J. Smith
David J. Smith

Police said a Hixson man was shot in the head trying to defend his sister from a man with a sword on Sunday.

David J. Smith, 43, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.

Police arriving at 5718 Taggart Dr. found the victim lying in the roadway next to a vehicle. Trevor Bennett was rushed to the hospital, where a neurosurgeon was called for.

Police were told that Smith, the ex-boyfriend of the sister, forced his way into the house with the sword and was accusing her of sleeping around. The brother then came out with a gun, but Smith was apparently able to wrestle it away from him.

A minor, the son of Smith and the woman, said he saw Smith standing over his uncle and shooting him in the head.

The victim also had lacerations on his arms.

Latest Headlines
PHOTOS: Silverdale Soccer Hosts Boyd Buchanan
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/19/2023
CSAS Beats Signal Mountain In Straight Sets
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/19/2023
Police Say Hixson Man Was Shot In The Head Defending Sister From Man With A Sword
Police Say Hixson Man Was Shot In The Head Defending Sister From Man With A Sword
  • Breaking News
  • 9/19/2023
Mocs Releases 2023-2024 Wrestling Schedule
  • Sports
  • 9/19/2023
Two Teams Tie In CWGA Golf
  • Sports
  • 9/19/2023
Covenant's Duffin Wins Bruins Golf Classic
  • Sports
  • 9/19/2023
Breaking News
Police Say Hixson Man Was Shot In The Head Defending Sister From Man With A Sword
Police Say Hixson Man Was Shot In The Head Defending Sister From Man With A Sword
  • 9/19/2023

Police said a Hixson man was shot in the head trying to defend his sister from a man with a sword on Sunday. David J. Smith, 43, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts ... more

Red Bank Officers Arrest 4 Juveniles After Pursuit
  • 9/19/2023

Four juveniles were arrested in Red Bank after a pursuit that ended with their vehicle rolling three times early Sunday morning. While patrolling on the north end of Red Bank, an officer observed ... more

Nolan Elementary Named National Blue Ribbon School
Nolan Elementary Named National Blue Ribbon School
  • 9/19/2023

The U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday recognized 353 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023, including six schools in Tennessee and one of those is Nolan Elementary . The recognition ... more

Breaking News
Collegedale Commission Discusses Airport Growth Plans
  • 9/19/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Lets Sister Use Her EBT Card, And She Is Now Out $100; Man Decides To Find New Friends That Don't Threaten Him
  • 9/19/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/19/2023
Lookout Mountain, Ga., Planning Small Increase In Property Taxes
  • 9/18/2023
New Chattanoooga Airport President Aims For More Flights, More Seats
  • 9/18/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Education, Innovation And Disruption
  • 9/19/2023
Chattanooga Has Lost A Well-Loved Icon
Chattanooga Has Lost A Well-Loved Icon
  • 9/18/2023
Unity Group Urges National Voter Registration Day Participation
  • 9/18/2023
Sports
UTC Golf Wins Bearcat Invitational
  • 9/19/2023
UTC's Kelley Named Special Teams Player Of The Week
  • 9/19/2023
Covenant's Duffin Wins Bruins Golf Classic
  • 9/19/2023
Mocs Releases 2023-2024 Wrestling Schedule
  • 9/19/2023
Two Teams Tie In CWGA Golf
  • 9/19/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Remembering Bobby Riggs’ Chattanooga Visits On 50th Anniversary Of Famous Billie Jean King Match
  • 9/19/2023
76th Anniversary Of The U.S. Air Force Celebrated
  • 9/19/2023
Did You Know? Re-Imagining
Did You Know? Re-Imagining
  • 9/20/2023
ArtsBuild Announces Inaugural Class Of Periscope Chattanooga: Artist Entrepreneur Training
  • 9/19/2023
Scenic City Clay Arts Hosts “SCCA Potter’s Alley” At Between The Bridges Event
Scenic City Clay Arts Hosts “SCCA Potter’s Alley” At Between The Bridges Event
  • 9/19/2023
Entertainment
Hunter's Gift Raises Mental Health Awareness, Suicide Prevention
Hunter's Gift Raises Mental Health Awareness, Suicide Prevention
  • 9/19/2023
Glenn Miller Orchestra To Open Lee’s Presidential Concert Series Sept. 28
Glenn Miller Orchestra To Open Lee’s Presidential Concert Series Sept. 28
  • 9/16/2023
Tickets On Sale For "Until The Sun Rises" Opening Nov. 3
Tickets On Sale For "Until The Sun Rises" Opening Nov. 3
  • 9/18/2023
The American’s Creed To Premiere In Ringgold Oct. 14
  • 9/15/2023
The Gift Musical Celebrates Cleveland Bradley County Public Library's Past
  • 9/14/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Education, Innovation And Disruption
  • 9/19/2023
Dining
Panda Express Celebrates Opening Of New Store On Gunbarrel Road
  • 9/15/2023
Chipotle Opens New Location In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 9/15/2023
Food Truck Friday To Be Held At Kitchen Incubator
  • 9/12/2023
Business
Collegedale Airport To Get Upgrades With $1.28 Million State Grant
Collegedale Airport To Get Upgrades With $1.28 Million State Grant
  • 9/19/2023
Tennessee August Revenues Were Less Than Budgeted
  • 9/19/2023
AGC Of East Tennessee Wins National Award
AGC Of East Tennessee Wins National Award
  • 9/19/2023
Real Estate
Councilman Ledford Changes Stance On Issa Project On Gray Road
  • 9/19/2023
Greater Chattanooga Realtors Member Recognized Nationally For Community Service Award
Greater Chattanooga Realtors Member Recognized Nationally For Community Service Award
  • 9/18/2023
Historic Home That Was Once Band Barracks In Fort Oglethorpe Is Up For Auction
  • 9/19/2023
Student Scene
SAU To Break Ground For Ruth McKee School Of Business Facility
SAU To Break Ground For Ruth McKee School Of Business Facility
  • 9/19/2023
Internationally Known Economics Expert To Discuss Business Ethic, Community In Probasco Fall Lecture Series
Internationally Known Economics Expert To Discuss Business Ethic, Community In Probasco Fall Lecture Series
  • 9/18/2023
UTC Robotics Team Wins First International Award
UTC Robotics Team Wins First International Award
  • 9/18/2023
Living Well
North River Family YMCA Receives 20 Echelon Bikes For Pedaling For Parkinson's Program
  • 9/19/2023
Do It Scared Conference On Sept. 23 Gets You "Ready To Face Your Fears"
  • 9/19/2023
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Construction Progress On Track, Now Hiring Key Team Members
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Construction Progress On Track, Now Hiring Key Team Members
  • 9/19/2023
Memories
Hamilton County Commemorates 2023 POW-MIA Day
  • 9/19/2023
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Outdoors
2023 National Hunting And Fishing Day Is Saturday
  • 9/18/2023
TWRA Commission To Set Fishing Regulations
  • 9/18/2023
Free Trapper Training Camp Set For Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge
  • 9/18/2023
Travel
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Central Church Of Christ Hosts VBS Fall Festival Saturday
  • 9/19/2023
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
  • 9/18/2023
Chattanooga Faith + Work + Culture is Now Faith Co-Op
  • 9/15/2023
Obituaries
William Edward London
William Edward London
  • 9/19/2023
Milton Terrell Fugate
  • 9/19/2023
Gary L. Gordon
  • 9/19/2023
Area Obituaries
Cassady, James Alan "Jim" (Cleveland)
Cassady, James Alan "Jim" (Cleveland)
  • 9/19/2023
George, Greg (Rocky Face)
George, Greg (Rocky Face)
  • 9/19/2023
Ajca, Claudia Marina Pedro (Dalton)
Ajca, Claudia Marina Pedro (Dalton)
  • 9/19/2023