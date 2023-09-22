Latest Headlines

Joe Smith To Lead County School Board

  • Friday, September 22, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell
Joe Smith
Joe Smith

The Hamilton County School Board on Thursday night elected Joe Smith as its new chairman and Gary Kuehn as vice chairman.

The board also voted to approve a Center for Creative Arts high school choir trip to London this summer. Mr. Smith and board members Rhonda Thurman and Faye Robinson voted against the trip.

“I just don’t like that responsibility being on the school system,” said Ms. Thurman, focusing on the dates of the trip which fall outside the regular school year.

“It is viewed as an extension of the school program,” said county schools attorney Scott Bennett, but that since the trip request has traveled through proper channels, liability is low.

Board member Ben Connor said the students will perform where Shakespeare did and that the trip “is something that they’ll talk about for the rest of their lives.”

EMPLOYEE HEALTH PLAN

The board voted to approve the Option 1 employee health benefits package, which maintains the same benefits but at a higher premium. The board has not raised premiums in 12 years, it was stated.

“Medical expenses rise at rates that are unfathomable, and yet we’re trying to do right by you,” said board member Marco Perez, who heads the finance committee that had presented the options.

TENNESSEE RATING SCHOOLS A TO F

Supt. Dr. Justin Robertson told the board that his office will contend for student academic growth data to be equally counted with student academic achievement data in a new Tennessee schools rating model.

Schools are graded A through F using students’ Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System scores and other measurements. The model was adopted by the state in 2017.

“We’re really pushing the state in this conversation,” said Dr. Robertson.

Dr. Robertson and Deputy Superintendent Dr. Sonia Stewart said that schools with mostly low-income students have lower achievement data but strong growth data, which skews the current rating system against low-income schools.

Board member Thurman cautioned against including income in a school’s performance and improvement score at any level.

“We don’t ask for their parents’ W2 forms before we give them a grade,” she said.

But Dr. Robertson said that studies done in 2008 and 2021 show that poverty impacts achievement.

“We’ve got to get comfortable having this uncomfortable conversation,” he said. “There’s something there.”

“We need to have a balance of both achievement and growth,” he said.

Several members of the board told Dr. Robertson they are “extremely concerned” with the rating system in general.

“It doesn’t tell the whole story,” said board member Perez.

“The children in those buildings never define themselves as under-performing,” said board member Karitsa Jones. “I don’t agree with this for a lot of reasons,” she said.

Latest Headlines
East Hamilton, Walker Valley Battle To Draw
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/22/2023
Former CCS Golfer Xoinis Named OVC Golfer Of The Week
Former CCS Golfer Xoinis Named OVC Golfer Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 9/22/2023
Joe Smith To Lead County School Board
Joe Smith To Lead County School Board
  • Breaking News
  • 9/22/2023
Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24
  • Breaking News
  • 9/22/2023
UTC Takes Over Little Miss Mag, Preserving 124 Childcare Slots
  • Breaking News
  • 9/22/2023
Chattanooga Red Wolves Host Lexington Saturday
  • Sports
  • 9/22/2023
Breaking News
Joe Smith To Lead County School Board
Joe Smith To Lead County School Board
  • 9/22/2023

The Hamilton County School Board on Thursday night elected Joe Smith as its new chairman and Gary Kuehn as vice chairman. The board also voted to approve a Center for Creative Arts high school ... more

Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24
  • 9/22/2023

Drivers traveling on I-24 near the US-27 split should be aware of upcoming concrete repair activities that will have an impact on traffic over the next several weekends (excluding holidays). ... more

Soddy Daisy Improving Railroad Crossings
  • 9/22/2023

Soddy Daisy is making improvements to railroad crossings throughout the city. Just one bid was received - for $83,552. The project will be paid from a 100 percent reimbursable grant from TDOT ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Tired Of Loud, Drinking Roommate; Woman Admits She Has No Permission To Have Dollar General Shopping Cart
  • 9/22/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/22/2023
Tyner Middle Teacher Amanda Davidson Is 1st Recipient Of Heritage Center's Katie Fields Bell Fellow Award
Tyner Middle Teacher Amanda Davidson Is 1st Recipient Of Heritage Center's Katie Fields Bell Fellow Award
  • 9/21/2023
Food City To Pay $44.5 Million For "Opioid-Related Misconduct"
  • 9/21/2023
Person Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash Wednesday Night At East Ridge Tunnels
  • 9/21/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Custodian Of National Decline
  • 9/22/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/22/2023
Violent Students Must Be Accountable
  • 9/21/2023
Sports
Lookouts End Season With 5-1 Home Playoff Loss To Smokies
  • 9/21/2023
Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves Cesano To Play For South Africa National Team
  • 9/21/2023
Randy Smith: Prime Time A Breath Of Fresh Air
Randy Smith: Prime Time A Breath Of Fresh Air
  • 9/22/2023
Former CCS Golfer Xoinis Named OVC Golfer Of The Week
Former CCS Golfer Xoinis Named OVC Golfer Of The Week
  • 9/22/2023
Chattanooga Red Wolves Host Lexington Saturday
  • 9/22/2023
Happenings
David Queen CPA And Clear Creek Church Of Christ Receive Community Impact Awards
David Queen CPA And Clear Creek Church Of Christ Receive Community Impact Awards
  • 9/22/2023
First Annual Taste Of The Tour Set For Oct. 14
First Annual Taste Of The Tour Set For Oct. 14
  • 9/21/2023
Little Amal, A 12-Foot-Tall International Traveling Puppet, Visits Chattanooga
Little Amal, A 12-Foot-Tall International Traveling Puppet, Visits Chattanooga
  • 9/21/2023
AVA Previews 2023 Between The Bridges Local Arts Festival
  • 9/22/2023
Closure On Ooltewah Georgetown Road Sept. 25-26
  • 9/22/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/21/2023
Chattanooga Ballet Presents Art/Contour Oct. 21-22
  • 9/21/2023
Lee Theatre To Present “Beware The Licorice Vines”
Lee Theatre To Present “Beware The Licorice Vines”
  • 9/21/2023
Mountain Opry Has Show Saturday
  • 9/22/2023
Full Effect Barbershop Quartet Wins International Contest
Full Effect Barbershop Quartet Wins International Contest
  • 9/21/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Custodian Of National Decline
  • 9/22/2023
Dining
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
2 New Asian-Styled Restaurants Coming To Chattanooga
  • 9/21/2023
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
  • 9/20/2023
Business
Cambridge Square Announces New Home Décor And Gift Concept To Open Spring Of 2024
  • 9/22/2023
Board & Brush Celebrates New Owners And New Location Sept. 30
Board & Brush Celebrates New Owners And New Location Sept. 30
  • 9/22/2023
Missing Elderly Person Is Found - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/22/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Safety A Focus All Year Long
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Safety A Focus All Year Long
  • 9/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 8-14
  • 9/21/2023
Habitat's Raise The Roof Set For Oct. 3
  • 9/20/2023
Student Scene
GNTC Surgical Technology Graduates Set Up Operating Room For Procedures, Guard Patients Against Infection
GNTC Surgical Technology Graduates Set Up Operating Room For Procedures, Guard Patients Against Infection
  • 9/21/2023
CSCC Announces Community First Award Winners
  • 9/21/2023
Lee University To Host McNair-Ledford Undergraduate Research Symposium
Lee University To Host McNair-Ledford Undergraduate Research Symposium
  • 9/21/2023
Living Well
Step ONE Program Announces 10 Organizations Selected For Teaching Garden Grants
  • 9/22/2023
Volunteers Needed To Support Disaster Response In Southeast Tennessee
  • 9/21/2023
Hamilton To Host Joint Moves Event Sept. 26
Hamilton To Host Joint Moves Event Sept. 26
  • 9/20/2023
Memories
Hamilton County Commemorates 2023 POW-MIA Day
  • 9/19/2023
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Outdoors
2023 National Hunting And Fishing Day Is Saturday
  • 9/18/2023
TWRA Commission To Set Fishing Regulations
  • 9/18/2023
Free Trapper Training Camp Set For Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge
  • 9/18/2023
Travel
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Central Church Of Christ Hosts VBS Fall Festival Saturday
  • 9/19/2023
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
  • 9/18/2023
"Sometimes We Get Sick" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/21/2023
Obituaries
James Collier, III
James Collier, III
  • 9/22/2023
Willard Haskel Johnson
Willard Haskel Johnson
  • 9/22/2023
Andres Sumayo Alisago, Jr.
Andres Sumayo Alisago, Jr.
  • 9/22/2023
Area Obituaries
Pippenger, Terry (Cleveland)
Pippenger, Terry (Cleveland)
  • 9/22/2023
Beard, Maliki (Spring City)
Beard, Maliki (Spring City)
  • 9/21/2023
Hughes, Nathan (Decatur)
  • 9/21/2023