2 People Shot Sunday Morning On Wilson Street; Woman, 28, Dies

Two people were shot early Sunday morning on Wilson Street, and one of them later died.

Eighteen minutes after midnight, Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 2300 block of Wilson Street. When officers arrived, they located a 28-year-old female suffering from life-threatening injuries. The officers immediately started rendering aid in an attempt to save her life.





Shortly after officers arrived on scene, they were advised of another person shot nearby. Additional officers responded to the location of the second victim and located a 33-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. It was determined that both victims were shot during the incident on Wilson Street.





Hamilton County EMS units responded and transported both victims to a local hospital. The female victim succumbed to her injuries.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100.