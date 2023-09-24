Latest Headlines

Man, 23, Shot And Killed In The Parking Lot Of The VIP Lounge On Bonny Oaks Drive

  • Sunday, September 24, 2023
A 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning at the parking lot of the VIP Lounge in the 4200 block of Bonny Oaks Drive.
 
At 2:41 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the lounge.  When officers arrived, they located the man suffering from life-threatening injuries.  The officers immediately started rendering aid in an attempt to save his life.  

It appears the victim and others were in the parking lot of the VIP Lounge when shots were fired, police said.

Hamilton County EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital.  The victim succumbed to his injuries.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100.
A Powerball player in South Pittsburg matched four of five white balls plus the Powerball on Saturday night to win $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Lotto Mart, 519 E. 12th St., in South

A manager at the Arby's, 4766 Hwy. 58, told police that a customer called the store and said that he left his debit card at the restaurant and someone charged $546 to his card on Walmart.com.

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERNATHY, KRYSTAL NICOLE 2300 WILSON ST Chattanooga, 374063233 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD RESISTING

