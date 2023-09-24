Man, 23, Shot And Killed In The Parking Lot Of The VIP Lounge On Bonny Oaks Drive

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning at the parking lot of the VIP Lounge in the 4200 block of Bonny Oaks Drive.

At 2:41 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the lounge. When officers arrived, they located the man suffering from life-threatening injuries. The officers immediately started rendering aid in an attempt to save his life.





It appears the victim and others were in the parking lot of the VIP Lounge when shots were fired, police said.





Hamilton County EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim succumbed to his injuries.



