Man, 26, Shot And Killed In Parking Lot Of Hixson Apartment Complex

A man was shot and killed in Hixson on Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:27 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 1000 block of Gadd Road. Upon arrival, officers located a 26-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.





Investigators are working to determine the details of the incident. The preliminary information is the victim and others were in the parking lot of the apartment complex when a suspect began shooting.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100.