River Gorge Trust Opening 4 Miles Of Mountain Biking Trails On Friday

The Tennessee River Gorge Trust is opening four miles of multi-use, single-track mountain biking trails on Aetna Mountain to the public on Friday with festivities from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

The celebration will include a ceremony, opportunities to learn about the trails, and an inaugural hike and bike ride. Food and beverages will be provided, and various vendors, including outdoor and adventure-focused companies, will be at the event.

The event is open to the public.

The trailhead is located at River Gorge Drive.