River Gorge Trust Opening 4 Miles Of Mountain Biking Trails On Friday

  • Wednesday, September 27, 2023

The Tennessee River Gorge Trust is opening four miles of multi-use, single-track mountain biking trails on Aetna Mountain to the public on Friday with festivities from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

The celebration will include a ceremony, opportunities to learn about the trails, and an inaugural hike and bike ride. Food and beverages will be provided, and various vendors, including outdoor and adventure-focused companies, will be at the event. 

The event is open to the public.

The trailhead is located at River Gorge Drive.

Randy Smith: Emotions, Family And Sports
  • Sports
  • 9/27/2023
Goldthreat Arrested In 2021 Shooting At Crowded Funeral Home Parking Lot
  • Breaking News
  • 9/27/2023
  • Breaking News
  • 9/27/2023
New 200-Acre Walden's Ridge Park Opens To The Public On Saturday
  • Breaking News
  • 9/27/2023
Bridge In Rhea County Named For Decorated Air Force Veteran
  • Breaking News
  • 9/27/2023
UT Welcomes Fans For The South Carolina Game
  • Sports
  • 9/27/2023
Remembering Riley Grace: Woodruffs’ Faith Perseveres In Spite Of Suffering
  • 9/27/2023

“You are the medicine, The only cure for everything I feel within Redeeming what was lost and all that could have been Oh, this is a healing kind of love You are the truest friend, ... more

Goldthreat Arrested In 2021 Shooting At Crowded Funeral Home Parking Lot
  • 9/27/2023

Police have arrested 26-year-old Nautica Goldthreat in connection with a Dec. 18, 2021, shooting at a crowded funeral home parking lot. Officers responded to a person shot at Taylor Funeral ... more

  • 9/27/2023

The Tennessee River Gorge Trust is opening four miles of multi-use, single-track mountain biking trails on Aetna Mountain to the public on Friday with festivities from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The celebration ... more

New 200-Acre Walden's Ridge Park Opens To The Public On Saturday
  • 9/27/2023
County Employee Derek Dean Is Arrested For Thefts From Local Volunteer Fire Department Stations
  • 9/27/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Puts Suspected Cheating Husband Out; Woman Ready For Couple Staying With Her To Leave
  • 9/27/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/27/2023
Man, 26, Shot And Killed In Parking Lot Of Hixson Apartment Complex
  • 9/26/2023
The Appearance Of Gentrification
  • 9/26/2023
Our Representatives Are Kicking The Can Down The Road
  • 9/25/2023
Rejecting Federal Dollars In Education Is A Complex Decision
  • 9/27/2023
Jerry Summers: Don't Drink The Water, Ethel
  • 9/26/2023
Senator Blackburn: Bidenomics Is No Success Story
  • 9/25/2023
UT Welcomes Fans For The South Carolina Game
  • 9/27/2023
Randy Smith: Emotions, Family And Sports
  • 9/27/2023
CFC Moves To Larger Office Downtown
  • 9/26/2023
Lady Flames Volleyball Wins In Four Over AUH
  • 9/26/2023
Carter Is Overall Winner At CWGA Closing Day
  • 9/26/2023
Life With Ferris: My Heart Grew 3 Sizes That Day
  • 9/25/2023
Soddy Daisy Fall Festival Is Saturday
  • 9/25/2023
Did You Know? Sanctuary City
  • 9/27/2023
Catoosa County Fall Festival Is Oct. 7
  • 9/27/2023
Middle Valley Youth Association Gets $20,000 Grant For Facility Enhancements
  • 9/27/2023
The Shocking Truth About WUTC's Richard Winham
  • 9/26/2023
Jazzanooga Soul Sunday Brunch Series Is Returning
  • 9/26/2023
3 Sisters Festival Turns Sweet 16 With Greensky Bluegrass
  • 9/25/2023
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Blithe Spirit" Oct. 3-7
  • 9/27/2023
Salvation Army And Inman Coffee To Host 12th Annual Phoenix Fest Music Festival
  • 9/27/2023
The Appearance Of Gentrification
  • 9/26/2023
Our Representatives Are Kicking The Can Down The Road
  • 9/25/2023
Rejecting Federal Dollars In Education Is A Complex Decision
  • 9/27/2023
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
2 New Asian-Styled Restaurants Coming To Chattanooga
  • 9/21/2023
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
  • 9/20/2023
Work To Start On $415 Million Law Enforcement Training Center In Nashville
  • 9/27/2023
Pinnacle Now 3rd Largest Bank In Chattanooga Market
  • 9/27/2023
Small Cities Coalition Holds Annual Luncheon For Hamilton County Legislative Delegation
  • 9/27/2023
Real Estate Coach Tom Ferry To Be At Hunter Museum On Oct. 11
  • 9/26/2023
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Safety A Focus All Year Long
  • 9/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 8-14
  • 9/21/2023
GNTC English Classes Help Nuns Bridge Language Barrier
  • 9/27/2023
3 Bright School Alumni Honored During Founder’s Week
  • 9/26/2023
Chickamauga Chapter Of DAR Community Classroom Committee Makes Presentation To Annoor Academy
  • 9/26/2023
East Ridge Community Center Hosting Free Monthly Birthday Parties For Kids
  • 9/25/2023
Alzheimer's Association Invites Cleveland Residents To Join Walk Sept. 30 To End Alzheimers
  • 9/25/2023
CHI Memorial Offers HIFU Treatment For Prostate Cancer
  • 9/25/2023
Hamilton County Commemorates 2023 POW-MIA Day
  • 9/19/2023
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Weed-Loving Goats To Be Used For Invasive Plant Removal On Chickamauga Battlefield
  • 9/22/2023
2023 National Hunting And Fishing Day Is Saturday
  • 9/18/2023
TWRA Commission To Set Fishing Regulations
  • 9/18/2023
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Bob Tamasy: Who's Doing The Driving For You?
  • 9/25/2023
One Hundred Years Accredited By National Financial Accountability Organization
  • 9/25/2023
Basilica Of Sts. Peter And Paul Announces 2 Events For Sept. 27-28
  • 9/22/2023
Mignonne Pearson
  • 9/27/2023
Barbara Burnette Dye
  • 9/27/2023
William L. Copeland
  • 9/26/2023
Caraway, Eric Ray (Dayton)
  • 9/27/2023
McBrearty, Rudy Leo (Cleveland)
  • 9/26/2023
Faulk, William "Bill" (Cleveland)
  • 9/26/2023