Police Blotter: Uber Driver Finds Himself In Midst Of Strange Situation; Woman Hears Knocking, But No One Is Ever There

A man called police and said he was an Uber driver who picked up someone named Paul from Midtown Ridge Apartments, 312 McBrien Road, and brought him to the Taco Bell at 7796 E. Brainerd Road. After dropping him off, the Uber driver said he made a couple more stops and returned a short time later to pick up Paul. He said when he picked up Paul, he jumped in his vehicle distraughtly. While traveling back to Midtown Ridge Apartments, the Uber driver noticed a car dangerously following him, and Paul told him he was hooking up with that person, believing it to be a woman, and finding out it wasn't, he said he called the Uber driver to return and pick him up. The Uber driver said that when he arrived at Midtown Ridge Apartments, Paul got out of his vehicle and ran off, and the other person following them pulled in front of him, not allowing him to leave. He said that person said that Paul had robbed her, and she was going to call the police. She backed out and left a short time later. The Uber driver said he just wanted a report saying he was not part of this situation, and police haven't received a call from either Paul or the woman claiming to have been robbed.



* * *

As an officer was driving southbound on Riverside Drive he observed a vehicle in the right shoulder with their hazard lights on. The officer got out with the vehicle to check on their well-being and made contact with the occupants. They identified themselves and asked for a ride back to their work place at 2601 Riverport, Southern Champion Tray. The officer transported them while they waited for a tow truck.

* * *

A man told police he parked his 2018 Chevy Silverado in the golf course parking lot at 5203 Mission Road from 5:30-7 p.m. Sometime during that time frame, someone entered his vehicle from the unlocked passenger side door. Once inside the vehicle, the person stole several bottles of hot sauce and a workout supplement. There is no current video footage and no suspect information.

* * *



A man at a business on S. Watkins Street told police he fired a man due to him arriving to work late on multiple occasions and being notified of the consequences. He said the man then became angry and started threatening him, as well as other employees. The man is the property manager of the location and requested to have the former employee trespassed from the property; however, the former employee could not be notified, due to him not being at the location when police arrived. The former employee was seen driving a red four-door Toyota Tacoma, veteran tag. He is also known to carry a loaded handgun in his vehicle, police were told.

* * *

A business owner on N. Market Street told police that at 8:49 a.m. he received a phone call. The male caller ordered a pizza with "*** cheese" and "*** flavoring," then said, "Oh yea, I'm going to blow y'all up." The number was traced back to a school in Ooltewah, where the SRO showed no outgoing calls to that business. The call is believed to be a prank call with no real threat of a violent act. The owner just wanted the incident documented at this time.

* * *



A man on Broomsedge Trail told police that sometime overnight, someone had stolen his red Trek Excalibur mountain bike by disassembling the bike around the security lock. There is no suspect information available.

* * *

A woman told police the mailbox belonging to the Public Storage on Carter Street had been uprooted and knocked over. She said there was a shoe print on the backside of the mailbox. Upon reviewing their available surveillance footage, an unidentifiable person is seen interacting with the mailbox at approximately 4:07 a.m. on this date. It was reported that the cost to repair the mailbox would be approximately $220. There is no other suspect information available.

* * *

A woman on Lost Mound Drive told police she received a W-2 with her personal information on it from a company she has no affiliation with. The woman said she lives in Puerto Rico. There is no suspect information available. The woman said she has contacted the IRS.

* * *

A woman on McCallie Avenue told police her bicycle was taken from the front door of her apartment. She showed police video of a black male wearing a black bowling shirt with white and blue stripes, carrying a light blue drawstring bag, approaching her bike and checking to see if it was locked to the wall at 1 p.m. The woman described the bike as a gold Huff woman's bicycle valued at $150. She did not wish to press charges and only wished to have her bike returned. Police canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

* * *

A man told police he manages a property on Chestnut Street. He said the gate was damaged by a man about two days prior. He said that man admitted to hitting the gate in attempts to pull in behind someone who had paid to get in. He said he and the man agreed to work things out to have the gate fixed. He did not want to press charges.



* * *

A woman told police she was in a verbal argument with several people at Miller Park. She said she thought they were going to harm her, so she ran to the Read House hotel.

* * *



A man on Rossville Boulevard told police the noise from Exile Bar was too loud and was keeping him awake. Police drove through the area and asked Exile Bar to turn down the music.

* * *

Police received a call from a woman on Gateway Avenue who said someone was knocking on her door and running off. She said the person kept knocking at her door, and, when she came to it, they were gone. She said it was creepy because she would hear a knock at the door, but couldn't hear the footsteps. She said this wasn't the first time it happened and that she didn't want it to happen again. Police patrolled the steps in an attempt to locate anyone playing, but didn't locate anyone.

