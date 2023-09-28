Argument In Apartment On Norman Lane Ends With 1 Man Shot

A man was shot Thursday evening after an argument in an apartment on Norman Lane.Chattanooga Police responded to Norman Lane at 5:48 p.m. for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the 48-year-old male victim who had a non-life-threatening injury.Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.The preliminary investigation reveals the victim and suspect were inside an apartment when an argument started.The suspect grabbed a gun and shot the victim. The suspect left the residence prior to police arrival.Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.