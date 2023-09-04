Police Blotter: Woman Finds Her Stolen Phone On Side Of Road; Neighbors Argue Over Parking

A woman told police she dropped her phone at ARB Enterprises at 1509 E. 28th St. and said the phone was stolen. She said her phone, a Samsung Galaxy A54, had a butterfly case with her credit cards and driver’s license attached to the back of it. She was able to track the location of her phone to the 4400 block of Rossville Boulevard. She found her phone and multiple credit cards on the side of the roadway. They appeared to have been thrown from a vehicle, causing damage to her phone. She didn’t recover her Alabama driver's license.



* * *

An officer was flagged down by a citizen on Hamilton Avenue and said a homeless man slept on her porch the night before and left items behind on her patio furniture. She had a camera that captured the man on her porch. The officer requested she email a photo of the suspect. Her address was placed on the watchlist.

* * *

An employee at U-Haul at 8111 E Brainerd Road told police he found a firearm in a U-Haul. The man had information on the owner of the firearm. An officer spoke with a man over the phone and he said it was his. The firearm didn’t come up stolen and was returned to the owner.

* * *

A man at W. 25th Street told police homeless people have been camping on their property and leaving trash everywhere. The man requested they be trespassed. An officer found a man camping there, and instructed him to leave and not return or face arrest for trespassing. The officer wasn’t able to find anyone else in the camp, but know other individuals stay there.

* * *

A woman told police the No Parking signs in the 3900 block of St. Elmo Avenue are too close to the roadway. She pointed out that a sign had been hit by previous vehicles passing through the roadway due to its close proximity. The woman wanted to have the city of Chattanooga remove the signs and push them further away from the roadway as they are a traffic hazard. The specific sign the woman was referencing was posted on the curb side of the sidewalk.

* * *

While conducting routine patrol behind Cicis Pizza at 5425 Highway 153, an officer saw a homeless man hunched over, sitting on a wall. The officer checked on the man to make sure he was okay. He woke up and said he was resting. He said he was from Washington and had been in Chattanooga since April 23. He said he moved down here in hopes of finding a job in the restaurant industry, which is what he was doing prior to becoming homeless. He came to Chattanooga with only $600. He was not able to keep the room due to a fallout with his roommate, thus, not being able to secure a job. He didn’t have a set camp where he stays and seemed to be by himself. He was a little hard of hearing. He was respectful and compliant with the officer.

* * *

Police responded to a noise complaint at Exile Bar at 1634 Rossville Ave. Once in the area, the officer saw the music was bearable but the bass was a bit loud and carrying throughout the area. The officer spoke with staff at Exile Bar and they complied when asked to turn the bass down.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a possible auto theft in progress at Regions Bank at 5529 Brainerd Road. Police arrived and spotted a man matching the description given by dispatch. Police spoke with the man and asked if he has saw anything or a vehicle matching the description. He said he helped someone get into their vehicle because they were locked out. He claimed they were there for about an hour. By the time police arrived, the person and vehicle had left.

* * *

Police were called to Ashley Home Furniture store at 5450 Highway 153 where a woman was asleep. The officer told the woman there was a standing trespass order for the premises after hours. She had no wants or warrants. She was given a verbal trespass warning and left the area without causing further incident.

* * *

Police were called to Texaco at 2121 E. 23rd St. where a woman was talking loud in the parking lot. She was asked to move along and did so without incident.

* * *

A passing driver called in concerned about a man on the side of the road at 2501 McCallie Ave. He said that he was waiting for a bus to get out to Walmart on Brainerd Road. The officer gave the man a ride to a bus stop on the line that went that direction.

* * *

A man at 801 Broad St. told police he keeps the homeless from setting up shop to panhandle in the area. As he was walking the area, he found a man putting two chairs, a TV and other items against the wall of the inside restaurant and told him he couldn’t set up there. The man moved his things next to a flower pot next to the road and went inside the restaurant to have a drink. The officer spoke to him to make sure he understood that he couldn’t set up there. He said that when he was done with his drink he would move from the area.

* * *

A woman told police she had gone to Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. and, when she returned to her car after shopping, she noticed several paint droplets on her rear windshield and trunk. She wasn’t sure how they got there but wanted to make a report in case it needed to be reported to the insurance company. She also said there was a taxi and sedan parked near her, but was unclear if they were associated with the droplets.

* * *

A man told police that while driving southbound on I-75 a sheet of metal fell off a truck and caused a vehicle in front of him to hit the metal sheet and flip it backwards at his vehicle. The man said the vehicle sustained front passenger damage from the sheet of metal.

* * *

A woman on Clifton Terrace told police she answered a phone call that she thought was from one of her health care providers. When the woman answered the phone, the person on the other line asked for her date of birth. When the information was obtained, the caller hung up the phone. After the incident, the woman called the number back, to which an officer answered and informed her they didn’t call her number. The woman was told a report would be written.

* * *

A man told police he was in the country on business and rented a 2022 black Cadillac sedan from Alamo. After he left Walmart on Greenway View Drive, he noticed that the driver's side door appeared to be damaged. Police looked at the door which seemed to protrude from the upper right edge. Also, there was inside damage that could be from someone wedging a tool between the door and inside.

* * *

A concerned citizen called requesting officers check on a man lying in the parking lot at Abba's House at 5208 Hixson Pike. The man said he had been homeless for two years but had only been in the Hixson area for a couple of days. He said he was a member of the Yellow Deli "people" and that he was trying to head north to Crossville. He asked police for a ride to the county line. The officer told him to move along.

* * *

A woman on Donlyn Lane told police she was calling back again because her grandson, who had established residency there, was trying to get back inside the house and the woman wouldn’t let him. The woman called police and said he was trying to kick the door in. Once the woman confirmed that her grandson had paid towards rent or a bill, she tried saying the money he paid her wasn't actually for that and it was for money he owed her, allegedly. However, the woman said that regardless if he had established residency, she was not allowing him back into the residence. She also wanted another man trespassed from the property, which police did. The woman’s grandson and the other man left the property.

* * *

A woman told police she was in Miller Park on the phone when an unknown black male wearing all black with red stripes down his shirt stole her two backpacks and ran off with her belongings. The woman said one backpack was gray and the other was gray and green. Inside her backpacks were her identification and bus pass. She wanted to press charges over the incident. Officers tried to find the suspect but were unsuccessful.



* * *

A man on N. Highland Park Avenue told police he was upset with his neighbor because of parking issues and late-night parties. An officer spoke with the neighbor who said the man has been bothering him over parking, however, he said the vehicles he was upset about weren't even his or had anything to do with his residence. Both men agreed to separate and resolve their issues when they calmed down.