Rep. Gloria Johnson Announces Bid For U.S. Senate

Representative Gloria Johnson, of Knoxville, was traveling around the state on Tuesday announcing that she is a candidate for U.S. Senate.

The Democratic will be opposing incumbent Representative Marsha Blackburn.

Rep. Johnson was one of the "Tennessee Three" who interrupted a session of the Tennessee House in a gun control protest.

She narrowly avoided being expelled from the House, though Rep. Justin Pearson and Rep. Justin Jones were expelled. However, they were quickly returned to the House in special elections.

Rep. Jones and Rep. Pearson will be among the campaign leaders for Rep. Johnson.